1159 Saint John's Place

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard doorman on-site laundry bike storage hot tub

Welcome to the newest example of boutique luxury living in Crown Heights. One of kind breath-taking ambiance with an oversized 45 foot exposed modern brick wall flowing across the entire apartment. Renovated to perfection the units were impressively designed with gorgeous modern finishes and amenities. From the unit itself with it's sleek gray and white kitchen fully equipped with ss appliances including dishwasher and microwave, modern bathroom with enclosed glass spa like shower and porcelain tiles, split units in every room for Central Air/Heat, Virtual assistant doorman, and wide plank gray floors. Featured amenities include a peaceful shared Landscaped Backyard, Laundry Room, Lounge, Bike Storage and more.... This 2 Bedroom apartment is a must see! The The spacious queen-size bedrooms are separate and perfectly equal in size, an ideal layout for both roommates or couples. Pets on approval and guarantors accepted. Right around the corner from the 2/3 subways on Eastern Parkway along with plenty of restaurants & cafes like Bakerie, Basil, Buef & Bun, Callabria, MEAT, as well as supermarkets and a gourmet food store all within a block or two. Pets on approval, Guarantors ok. RealStreet2846