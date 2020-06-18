All apartments in Brooklyn
1159 Saint John's Place
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

1159 Saint John's Place

1159 Saint Johns Place · (516) 491-9593
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1159 Saint Johns Place, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
hot tub
Welcome to the newest example of boutique luxury living in Crown Heights. One of kind breath-taking ambiance with an oversized 45 foot exposed modern brick wall flowing across the entire apartment. Renovated to perfection the units were impressively designed with gorgeous modern finishes and amenities. From the unit itself with it's sleek gray and white kitchen fully equipped with ss appliances including dishwasher and microwave, modern bathroom with enclosed glass spa like shower and porcelain tiles, split units in every room for Central Air/Heat, Virtual assistant doorman, and wide plank gray floors. Featured amenities include a peaceful shared Landscaped Backyard, Laundry Room, Lounge, Bike Storage and more.... This 2 Bedroom apartment is a must see! The The spacious queen-size bedrooms are separate and perfectly equal in size, an ideal layout for both roommates or couples. Pets on approval and guarantors accepted. Right around the corner from the 2/3 subways on Eastern Parkway along with plenty of restaurants & cafes like Bakerie, Basil, Buef & Bun, Callabria, MEAT, as well as supermarkets and a gourmet food store all within a block or two. Pets on approval, Guarantors ok. RealStreet2846

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1159 Saint John's Place have any available units?
1159 Saint John's Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1159 Saint John's Place have?
Some of 1159 Saint John's Place's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1159 Saint John's Place currently offering any rent specials?
1159 Saint John's Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1159 Saint John's Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1159 Saint John's Place is pet friendly.
Does 1159 Saint John's Place offer parking?
No, 1159 Saint John's Place does not offer parking.
Does 1159 Saint John's Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1159 Saint John's Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1159 Saint John's Place have a pool?
No, 1159 Saint John's Place does not have a pool.
Does 1159 Saint John's Place have accessible units?
No, 1159 Saint John's Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1159 Saint John's Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1159 Saint John's Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1159 Saint John's Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1159 Saint John's Place has units with air conditioning.
