Beautiful spacious 2bedroom with home office / flex 3bedroom apartment undergoing full update/renovation available in the heart of Williamsburg! Large bedrooms comfortably fitting queen or even king beds with ample room to spare. Fantastic light and open space in the large apartment located just moments from Graham L and/or Lorimer L/Metropolitan G trains. Massive kitchen with tons of storage complete with full size dishwasher and large L-shaped kitchen island! Guarantors accepted, sorry no pets allowed here. bond1624016