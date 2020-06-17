110 Livingston Street

Amenities

This place is absolutely stunning! High floor with dual exposures, wall of windows, and a wrap terrace with city and river views! This meticulously designed apartment features gorgeous bamboo floors, large living/dining area with lots of sun and a great layout. You will have almost 1,500sf of space on the inside and over 800sf of terrace on the outside. The kitchen is one of the nicest I have seen with Sub Zero, Viking, and Thermador appliances, complete with wine fridge and lots of storage and counter space. There are three large bedrooms, all of which fit king sized beds, and two which have en-suite bathrooms. The master bath has a jacuzzi tub and there is a Bosch washer/dryer. The apartment can be rented either unfurnished or with furniture. 110 Livingston St is a historic landmark building with 24 hour concierge, fitness center, multiple common outdoor spaces and parking available. Located in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn near the best stores, restaurants, and virtually every subway line. In my opinion, this is the most convenient place to live in all of New York City. Stay Safe and Healthy!