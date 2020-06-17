All apartments in Brooklyn
110 Livingston Street

110 Livingston Street · (646) 637-6377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 Livingston Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15-E · Avail. now

$8,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
parking
garage
This place is absolutely stunning! High floor with dual exposures, wall of windows, and a wrap terrace with city and river views! This meticulously designed apartment features gorgeous bamboo floors, large living/dining area with lots of sun and a great layout. You will have almost 1,500sf of space on the inside and over 800sf of terrace on the outside. The kitchen is one of the nicest I have seen with Sub Zero, Viking, and Thermador appliances, complete with wine fridge and lots of storage and counter space. There are three large bedrooms, all of which fit king sized beds, and two which have en-suite bathrooms. The master bath has a jacuzzi tub and there is a Bosch washer/dryer. The apartment can be rented either unfurnished or with furniture. 110 Livingston St is a historic landmark building with 24 hour concierge, fitness center, multiple common outdoor spaces and parking available. Located in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn near the best stores, restaurants, and virtually every subway line. In my opinion, this is the most convenient place to live in all of New York City. Stay Safe and Healthy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Livingston Street have any available units?
110 Livingston Street has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 Livingston Street have?
Some of 110 Livingston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Livingston Street currently offering any rent specials?
110 Livingston Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Livingston Street pet-friendly?
No, 110 Livingston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 110 Livingston Street offer parking?
Yes, 110 Livingston Street does offer parking.
Does 110 Livingston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Livingston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Livingston Street have a pool?
No, 110 Livingston Street does not have a pool.
Does 110 Livingston Street have accessible units?
No, 110 Livingston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Livingston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Livingston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Livingston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Livingston Street does not have units with air conditioning.
