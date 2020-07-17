1093-A PUTNAM AVE.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous fully restored Factory loft building. Large 4 bedroom loft space fully built out with two full bathrooms!Right off Broadway and the J Z trains in prime Bushwick. Laundry right across the apartment!These lofts are huge, with big bedrooms, tall ceiling, open dining / living area and all bedrooms with BIG windows!Each room fits furniture and queen size beds. the two FULL bathrooms are amazing when sharing a apartment with 4 people so you have two showers, sinks, and 2 toilets.. Hardwood floorsCentral Heating {ONLY HEAT} (NO AIR, you need to install you own Window units)Video intercom systemTwo full bathroomsRoof top accessNO BROKERS FEE Showing by appointmentRoof DeckGuarantors AcceptedPets Allowed * Upon Approval