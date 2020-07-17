All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1093-A PUTNAM AVE..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1093-A PUTNAM AVE.
Last updated June 25 2020 at 10:04 PM

1093-A PUTNAM AVE.

1093 Putnam Ave · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1093 Putnam Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous fully restored Factory loft building. Large 4 bedroom loft space fully built out with two full bathrooms!Right off Broadway and the J Z trains in prime Bushwick. Laundry right across the apartment!These lofts are huge, with big bedrooms, tall ceiling, open dining / living area and all bedrooms with BIG windows!Each room fits furniture and queen size beds. the two FULL bathrooms are amazing when sharing a apartment with 4 people so you have two showers, sinks, and 2 toilets.. Hardwood floorsCentral Heating {ONLY HEAT} (NO AIR, you need to install you own Window units)Video intercom systemTwo full bathroomsRoof top accessNO BROKERS FEE Showing by appointmentRoof DeckGuarantors AcceptedPets Allowed * Upon Approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1093-A PUTNAM AVE. have any available units?
1093-A PUTNAM AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1093-A PUTNAM AVE. have?
Some of 1093-A PUTNAM AVE.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1093-A PUTNAM AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
1093-A PUTNAM AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1093-A PUTNAM AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 1093-A PUTNAM AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1093-A PUTNAM AVE. offer parking?
No, 1093-A PUTNAM AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 1093-A PUTNAM AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1093-A PUTNAM AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1093-A PUTNAM AVE. have a pool?
No, 1093-A PUTNAM AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 1093-A PUTNAM AVE. have accessible units?
No, 1093-A PUTNAM AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 1093-A PUTNAM AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1093-A PUTNAM AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1093-A PUTNAM AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1093-A PUTNAM AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1093-A PUTNAM AVE.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity