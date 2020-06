Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Large 1bd or 2 bd duplex rental with a terrific private outdoor space, townhouse rental with a massive eat-in kitchen. The property is DUPLEXED and offers a robust OUTDOOR SPACE space which faces south for all that glorious sunlight. Best of all GAS and ELECTRIC is included. Franklin Shuttle and C train.This is a deal!!!!Also, see floor plan to view PRIVATE outdoor