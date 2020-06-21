All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:35 PM

1082 President Street

1082 President Street · (917) 753-4315
Location

1082 President Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Crown Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 45 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
coffee bar
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
We have a great two-bedrooms apartment at Crown Heights available to rent as soon as possible!

The gourmet kitchen has oak cabinets, stone countertops and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave.

The bathroom has white ceramic tiles and a window for ventilation.

There are hardwood floors and great closet space throughout the unit.

All of this is steps to everything, 1 block from 2/3/4/5/S trains, surrounded by cafe's, coffee shops, bars, and restaurants of all kinds.

Ladies and gentlemen this is the deal of the week and it won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1082 President Street have any available units?
1082 President Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1082 President Street have?
Some of 1082 President Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1082 President Street currently offering any rent specials?
1082 President Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1082 President Street pet-friendly?
No, 1082 President Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1082 President Street offer parking?
No, 1082 President Street does not offer parking.
Does 1082 President Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1082 President Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1082 President Street have a pool?
No, 1082 President Street does not have a pool.
Does 1082 President Street have accessible units?
No, 1082 President Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1082 President Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1082 President Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1082 President Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1082 President Street does not have units with air conditioning.
