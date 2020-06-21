1082 President Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel coffee bar microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

We have a great two-bedrooms apartment at Crown Heights available to rent as soon as possible!



The gourmet kitchen has oak cabinets, stone countertops and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave.



The bathroom has white ceramic tiles and a window for ventilation.



There are hardwood floors and great closet space throughout the unit.



All of this is steps to everything, 1 block from 2/3/4/5/S trains, surrounded by cafe's, coffee shops, bars, and restaurants of all kinds.



Ladies and gentlemen this is the deal of the week and it won't last!