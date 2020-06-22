All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:14 AM

108 Baltic St. 2L

108 Baltic St · (718) 858-8238
Location

108 Baltic St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now!! Live in this 2 bedroom/ 1.5 Bath on Baltic Street. You are a few minutes from Cobble Hill Park, Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 6 and the NYC Ferry! Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious bedrooms and living area. There are so many options with this floorplan and works well for shares as bedrooms are on opposite ends! There is a rear bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and natural light. King-sized bedrooms with closet space and room for a desk and dresser. The living space could fit an L-shaped couch. This is a rare gem in an incredible location. Bathroom with a soaking tub. You can go ahead and ditch that monthly metrocard as you can take the NYC Ferry everyday! Located in Columbia Waterfront over the Congress Street Bridge you will be a stone's throw to the Greenway at Brooklyn Bridge Park. Close to Freebird books and all the dining, cafes of Henry Street and near Atlantic Avenue commercial strip. A short stroll to St. Francis College and the schools of Cobble Hill. Near Borough Hall, F,G at Bergen and multiple Citi Bike Stations. Pets only on approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Baltic St. 2L have any available units?
108 Baltic St. 2L has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 108 Baltic St. 2L currently offering any rent specials?
108 Baltic St. 2L isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Baltic St. 2L pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Baltic St. 2L is pet friendly.
Does 108 Baltic St. 2L offer parking?
No, 108 Baltic St. 2L does not offer parking.
Does 108 Baltic St. 2L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Baltic St. 2L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Baltic St. 2L have a pool?
No, 108 Baltic St. 2L does not have a pool.
Does 108 Baltic St. 2L have accessible units?
No, 108 Baltic St. 2L does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Baltic St. 2L have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Baltic St. 2L does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Baltic St. 2L have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Baltic St. 2L does not have units with air conditioning.
