108 Baltic St. 2L

Available now!! Live in this 2 bedroom/ 1.5 Bath on Baltic Street. You are a few minutes from Cobble Hill Park, Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 6 and the NYC Ferry! Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious bedrooms and living area. There are so many options with this floorplan and works well for shares as bedrooms are on opposite ends! There is a rear bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and natural light. King-sized bedrooms with closet space and room for a desk and dresser. The living space could fit an L-shaped couch. This is a rare gem in an incredible location. Bathroom with a soaking tub. You can go ahead and ditch that monthly metrocard as you can take the NYC Ferry everyday! Located in Columbia Waterfront over the Congress Street Bridge you will be a stone's throw to the Greenway at Brooklyn Bridge Park. Close to Freebird books and all the dining, cafes of Henry Street and near Atlantic Avenue commercial strip. A short stroll to St. Francis College and the schools of Cobble Hill. Near Borough Hall, F,G at Bergen and multiple Citi Bike Stations. Pets only on approval.