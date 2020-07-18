All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

107 Pulaski Street

107 Pulaski Street · No Longer Available
Location

107 Pulaski Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Amenities

hardwood floors
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
hot tub
A Spectacular, Sunny StudioLocated in Bedford Stuyvesant, on a beautiful block in a 3-family townhouse, this chic studio apartment delivers on every ask. This light-filled, spacious studio can accommodate every lifestyle because it was designed to deliver beauty and efficiency. This home features hardwood floors, large windows, a modern kitchen with amazing appliances and cabinetry, and a spa-like bath. An alcove provides the perfect space to place a king bed and create separation. Here is where you'll find the perfect set up to live, work, and play as you desire. 107 Pulaski Street is located near some of Bedford Stuyvesant's most desirable landmarks, like Herbert Von King Park, Fancy Nancy, and Stonefruit. Local amenities are in abundance--the Home Depot, an amazing train line and plenty of buses, great shops, boutiques, and more are all nearby. If you're looking for a place that checks all of your boxes, it's here. Find Your Sweet Spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Pulaski Street have any available units?
107 Pulaski Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 107 Pulaski Street currently offering any rent specials?
107 Pulaski Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Pulaski Street pet-friendly?
No, 107 Pulaski Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 107 Pulaski Street offer parking?
No, 107 Pulaski Street does not offer parking.
Does 107 Pulaski Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Pulaski Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Pulaski Street have a pool?
No, 107 Pulaski Street does not have a pool.
Does 107 Pulaski Street have accessible units?
No, 107 Pulaski Street does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Pulaski Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Pulaski Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Pulaski Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Pulaski Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

