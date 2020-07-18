Amenities

A Spectacular, Sunny StudioLocated in Bedford Stuyvesant, on a beautiful block in a 3-family townhouse, this chic studio apartment delivers on every ask. This light-filled, spacious studio can accommodate every lifestyle because it was designed to deliver beauty and efficiency. This home features hardwood floors, large windows, a modern kitchen with amazing appliances and cabinetry, and a spa-like bath. An alcove provides the perfect space to place a king bed and create separation. Here is where you'll find the perfect set up to live, work, and play as you desire. 107 Pulaski Street is located near some of Bedford Stuyvesant's most desirable landmarks, like Herbert Von King Park, Fancy Nancy, and Stonefruit. Local amenities are in abundance--the Home Depot, an amazing train line and plenty of buses, great shops, boutiques, and more are all nearby. If you're looking for a place that checks all of your boxes, it's here. Find Your Sweet Spot.