Brooklyn, NY
107 Bedford Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:59 AM

107 Bedford Avenue

107 Bedford Avenue · (718) 840-2757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

107 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
hot tub
lobby
Residence is a spacious 1-Bed/1-Bath with gorgeous views, featuring oversized rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, balcony, wide plank 4" white oak hardwood floors, Caesarstone natural quartz counter tops, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances! This building is a full-service luxury rental building featuring unparalleled views of the Manhattan skyline and situated directly across the street from McCarren Park. Take a deep breath of relaxation the moment you walk in the front door as 101 Bed ford was designed to give residents a sense of spaciousness inside and out, with an open double height lobby and large windows inviting natural light.&nbsp;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Bedford Avenue have any available units?
107 Bedford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 107 Bedford Avenue have?
Some of 107 Bedford Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Bedford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
107 Bedford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Bedford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 107 Bedford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 107 Bedford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 107 Bedford Avenue does offer parking.
Does 107 Bedford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Bedford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Bedford Avenue have a pool?
No, 107 Bedford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 107 Bedford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 107 Bedford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Bedford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Bedford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Bedford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Bedford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
