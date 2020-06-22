107 Bedford Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym parking hot tub lobby

Residence is a spacious 1-Bed/1-Bath with gorgeous views, featuring oversized rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, balcony, wide plank 4" white oak hardwood floors, Caesarstone natural quartz counter tops, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances! This building is a full-service luxury rental building featuring unparalleled views of the Manhattan skyline and situated directly across the street from McCarren Park. Take a deep breath of relaxation the moment you walk in the front door as 101 Bed ford was designed to give residents a sense of spaciousness inside and out, with an open double height lobby and large windows inviting natural light.