Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1066 Park Place

1066 Park Place · No Longer Available
Location

1066 Park Place, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Welcome to 1066 Park Place, located across from Brower Park and a block from the Brooklyn Children's Museum. Set on a classic, quiet residential block in booming Crown Heights, Brooklyn, this charming pre-war building has just been completely gut-renovated. Exposed brick has been restored to its original glory. Its 8 spacious residences, all two- and three-bedrooms, combine historic New York charm with stylish modern finishes. Each apartment enjoys an abundance of natural light, and beautiful 5"-wide oak floors. Gourmet kitchens are outfitted with stainless steel appliances, including dishwashers in each unit. Recessed lighting and beveled ceilings add an air of elegance that is sensed the moment you enter the apartment Bedrooms are all large; central air and heat runs throughout. Residents have access to on-site amenities that include a common outdoor space and laundry room.These new apartments present an opportunity to rent in one of Brooklyn's most rapidly developing neighborhoods; lovely tree-lined Eastern Parkway, which feeds directly into nearby Prospect Park, the Brooklyn Museum, and Grand Army Plaza, is just a few blocks away. The 3 train at Kingston is a short walk down the street, providing easy transportation throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan.Call or email for an immediate appt!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1066 Park Place have any available units?
1066 Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1066 Park Place have?
Some of 1066 Park Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1066 Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
1066 Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1066 Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 1066 Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1066 Park Place offer parking?
No, 1066 Park Place does not offer parking.
Does 1066 Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1066 Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1066 Park Place have a pool?
No, 1066 Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 1066 Park Place have accessible units?
No, 1066 Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1066 Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1066 Park Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1066 Park Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1066 Park Place has units with air conditioning.
