Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Welcome to 1066 Park Place, located across from Brower Park and a block from the Brooklyn Children's Museum. Set on a classic, quiet residential block in booming Crown Heights, Brooklyn, this charming pre-war building has just been completely gut-renovated. Exposed brick has been restored to its original glory. Its 8 spacious residences, all two- and three-bedrooms, combine historic New York charm with stylish modern finishes. Each apartment enjoys an abundance of natural light, and beautiful 5"-wide oak floors. Gourmet kitchens are outfitted with stainless steel appliances, including dishwashers in each unit. Recessed lighting and beveled ceilings add an air of elegance that is sensed the moment you enter the apartment Bedrooms are all large; central air and heat runs throughout. Residents have access to on-site amenities that include a common outdoor space and laundry room.These new apartments present an opportunity to rent in one of Brooklyn's most rapidly developing neighborhoods; lovely tree-lined Eastern Parkway, which feeds directly into nearby Prospect Park, the Brooklyn Museum, and Grand Army Plaza, is just a few blocks away. The 3 train at Kingston is a short walk down the street, providing easy transportation throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan.Call or email for an immediate appt!