Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

105 South 2nd Street

105 South 2nd Street · (813) 323-4521
Location

105 South 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This top floor apartment has recently been completely renovated with everything new!

Apt 2 at 105 South 2nd Street is an 800-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom full-floor apartment. New pickled grey hardwood flooring throughout. Entry through a private townhouse stoop, walk up one flight of stairs into an open living room with north-facing windows, overlooking backyard trees, and greenery. The brand new kitchen features white lacquer cabinetry, with a full-size fridge, and dishwasher. A pristine clean windowed bathroom features marble tiling, all white porcelain fixtures, and a nice shower stall with glass enclosures.

Master bedroom fits a king-size bed, and has a double closet, with two windows. Second bedroom is a little narrower, but fits a queen-size bed, and has one window. Heat and hot water included. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis. 105 South 2nd Street, located between Bedford and Berry, is conveniently located among South Williamsburg's best restaurants, shops and cafes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 South 2nd Street have any available units?
105 South 2nd Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 South 2nd Street have?
Some of 105 South 2nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 South 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 South 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 South 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 South 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 105 South 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 105 South 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 105 South 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 South 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 South 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 105 South 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 South 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 105 South 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 South 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 South 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 South 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 South 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
