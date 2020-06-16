Amenities

This top floor apartment has recently been completely renovated with everything new!



Apt 2 at 105 South 2nd Street is an 800-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom full-floor apartment. New pickled grey hardwood flooring throughout. Entry through a private townhouse stoop, walk up one flight of stairs into an open living room with north-facing windows, overlooking backyard trees, and greenery. The brand new kitchen features white lacquer cabinetry, with a full-size fridge, and dishwasher. A pristine clean windowed bathroom features marble tiling, all white porcelain fixtures, and a nice shower stall with glass enclosures.



Master bedroom fits a king-size bed, and has a double closet, with two windows. Second bedroom is a little narrower, but fits a queen-size bed, and has one window. Heat and hot water included. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis. 105 South 2nd Street, located between Bedford and Berry, is conveniently located among South Williamsburg's best restaurants, shops and cafes.