105 Madison Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

105 Madison boarders the flourishing neighborhoods of Bedford Stuyvesant and Clinton Hill right off of Bedford Ave and near Fulton Street. Centrally located, this brick 3-family townhome is only 5 minutes away from the Franklin Ave A/C Subway and 10 minutes away from the Classon Ave G-Train station. This charming garden unit has everything on your check-list; including a private backyard, on-site laundry, lots of natural light, and modern finishes spanning over 1000sqft of indoor & outdoor space combined!105 Madison, unit 1 is a first-floor two-bedroom, one bathroom with an office & private backyard. As you enter, the bright living room has large windows, polished hard wood floors, recessed lighting, and spans 12x18ft with an airy and cozy feel. The open kitchen gives you the flexibility to adjust the flow of the unit as you like with the option of bringing in a floating island, chopping block or a chic dining set. The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator, dishwasher, and 4-range gas stove. Your bonus room makes a perfect, home-office, study room and is only limited by your imagination. The bathroom is fully tiled with a glass enclosed deep soaking tub. Each spacious bedroom is over 18ft long with deep walk in closets. The Garden unit, located in this pet friendly building, equip with a shared laundry room, is available for an immediate move in but wont be on the market for long. Contact me before this deal is gone.Gross Rent - $3500 / Net Rent Advertised - $3354 with 2 weeks free on a 12 month term.