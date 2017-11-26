All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 105 Madison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
105 Madison Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:18 PM

105 Madison Street

105 Madison Street · (718) 384-5304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

105 Madison Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,354

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
105 Madison boarders the flourishing neighborhoods of Bedford Stuyvesant and Clinton Hill right off of Bedford Ave and near Fulton Street. Centrally located, this brick 3-family townhome is only 5 minutes away from the Franklin Ave A/C Subway and 10 minutes away from the Classon Ave G-Train station. This charming garden unit has everything on your check-list; including a private backyard, on-site laundry, lots of natural light, and modern finishes spanning over 1000sqft of indoor & outdoor space combined!105 Madison, unit 1 is a first-floor two-bedroom, one bathroom with an office & private backyard. As you enter, the bright living room has large windows, polished hard wood floors, recessed lighting, and spans 12x18ft with an airy and cozy feel. The open kitchen gives you the flexibility to adjust the flow of the unit as you like with the option of bringing in a floating island, chopping block or a chic dining set. The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator, dishwasher, and 4-range gas stove. Your bonus room makes a perfect, home-office, study room and is only limited by your imagination. The bathroom is fully tiled with a glass enclosed deep soaking tub. Each spacious bedroom is over 18ft long with deep walk in closets. The Garden unit, located in this pet friendly building, equip with a shared laundry room, is available for an immediate move in but wont be on the market for long. Contact me before this deal is gone.Gross Rent - $3500 / Net Rent Advertised - $3354 with 2 weeks free on a 12 month term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Madison Street have any available units?
105 Madison Street has a unit available for $3,354 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 Madison Street have?
Some of 105 Madison Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 Madison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Madison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Madison Street is pet friendly.
Does 105 Madison Street offer parking?
No, 105 Madison Street does not offer parking.
Does 105 Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Madison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Madison Street have a pool?
No, 105 Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 105 Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Madison Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Madison Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 Madison Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 105 Madison Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity