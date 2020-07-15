1028 Madison Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

HUGE and modern 4 bedroom / 2 full bathroom apartment with BALCONY! right off the J Train in gorgeous new building with laundry and rooftop!!Located on Madison St off Bushwick Ave, steps from the Gates Ave J Train!Modern new building with laundry room, rooftop and balcony!*Gorgeous and large living room, huge bedrooms with great windows and huge double door closets!!, Private balcony!!* 2 full bathroom. Stainless steal kitchen appliances with Microwave, Fridge and Gas stove.Central Air and HeatVideo Intercom systemLaundry Room in the building.Roof Deck / Roof top access with gorgeous NYC Skyline Views.Guarantors Accepted Showing by appointments only.