Last updated June 28 2020 at 3:00 AM

1028 Madison Street

1028 Madison Street · (917) 808-0442
Location

1028 Madison Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
HUGE and modern 4 bedroom / 2 full bathroom apartment with BALCONY! right off the J Train in gorgeous new building with laundry and rooftop!!Located on Madison St off Bushwick Ave, steps from the Gates Ave J Train!Modern new building with laundry room, rooftop and balcony!*Gorgeous and large living room, huge bedrooms with great windows and huge double door closets!!, Private balcony!!* 2 full bathroom. Stainless steal kitchen appliances with Microwave, Fridge and Gas stove.Central Air and HeatVideo Intercom systemLaundry Room in the building.Roof Deck / Roof top access with gorgeous NYC Skyline Views.Guarantors Accepted Showing by appointments only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1028 Madison Street have any available units?
1028 Madison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1028 Madison Street have?
Some of 1028 Madison Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Madison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Madison Street pet-friendly?
No, 1028 Madison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1028 Madison Street offer parking?
No, 1028 Madison Street does not offer parking.
Does 1028 Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Madison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Madison Street have a pool?
No, 1028 Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1028 Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 1028 Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1028 Madison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1028 Madison Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1028 Madison Street has units with air conditioning.

