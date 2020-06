Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious two bedroom / two bath with Private Balcony!! - Located off the Myrtle broadway J M Z EXPRESS Stop.Fantastic location near express train to Manhattan and Bushwick hub for night life! near by Supermarkets, bars and all sorts of shops!Renovated apartment with large bedrooms, King size rooms with closets and large windows, New Stainless steal kitchen appliances, Windows in the Living Room!! - Access to Roof Top with views!Showing by appointment rennit4170