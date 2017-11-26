All apartments in Brooklyn
100 UNP

100 Union Avenue · (212) 655-9655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Union Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6G · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1256 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lobby
Large 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath apartment with OUTDOOR SPACE available at 100 United Nations Plaza - one of Manhattan's premier white glove condominiums. The apartment is open and quiet. Host your guests in style in the spacious living room with a wrap balcony or enjoy the privacy offered by split bedrooms, each with en-suite marble bathrooms. There is a separate powder room as well. The windowed kitchen is a galley style and includes a viking refrigerator. The rest of the apartment has 9 foot ceiling heights and custom crown moldings throughout plus a windowed bath and walk-in-closet in master suite. Located on East 48th Street, you enter 100 United Nations Plaza through a beautifully landscaped gardens and waterfalls and a recently renovated lobby Service is round-the-clock with amazing full time concierge and doormen. On-site management office, party room laundry room and a residents-only fitness center and attended 24-hour garage are available for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 UNP have any available units?
100 UNP has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 UNP have?
Some of 100 UNP's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 UNP currently offering any rent specials?
100 UNP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 UNP pet-friendly?
No, 100 UNP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 100 UNP offer parking?
Yes, 100 UNP does offer parking.
Does 100 UNP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 UNP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 UNP have a pool?
No, 100 UNP does not have a pool.
Does 100 UNP have accessible units?
No, 100 UNP does not have accessible units.
Does 100 UNP have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 UNP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 UNP have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 UNP does not have units with air conditioning.
