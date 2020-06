Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

​**BEAUTIFUL AND MODERN BRAND NEW 2 BED IN AMAZING LOCATION** -Stunning gut renovated apartment -All new modern kitchen with new stainless steel appliances -Open concept layout -Freshly painted -Amazing location! -Right off Grand Concourse -Quick D train ride to Manhattan -Right near stores, schools, etc RIGHT NEAR D TRAIN!! MANY EXTRAS!! UTILITIES INCLUDED ARE HEAT & HOT WATER. REQUIREMENTS: Good credit history & credit check.