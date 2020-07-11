/
/
/
fleetwood concourse village
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:17 AM
2194 Apartments for rent in Fleetwood - Concourse Village, Bronx, NY
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 8 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,699
1 Bedroom
Ask
Building has art deco lobby, attended indoor garage, and laundry facilities. Units include hardwood floors, spacious kitchens, and great views. Located just steps from the 4, B, and D trains.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
930 Grand Concourse
930 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,894
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and spacious apartment by Yankee stadium - Property Id: 300565 beautiful and spacious apartment located not too far from the Yankee stadium. wide windows. beautiful and spacious apartment located not too far from the Yankee stadium.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
888 Grand Concourse
888 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
KING SIZE BED? Bring your huge bed to this fully renovated 1200SF pre-war Art Deco charm with new windowed kitchen and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
910 Sheridan Avenue
910 Sheridan Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RECENT RENOVATIONSUNNY & SPACIOUSENTRY FOYER* NO FEE!* Building accepts Insurent and Jetty services.Welcome home to your RECENTLY RENOVATED apartment with ENTRY FOYER.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
909 Sheridan Avenue
909 Sheridan Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
RECENT RENOVATIONSUNNY & SPACIOUSSTAINLESS APPLIANCESENTRY FOYER* NO FEE!* Building accepts Insurent and Jetty services.Welcome home to your UPDATED apartment with ENTRY FOYER.
Results within 1 mile of Fleetwood - Concourse Village
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 8 at 09:33pm
3 Units Available
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,636
1 Bedroom
$1,904
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
Residents live minutes from Yankee Stadium and the B and D subway trains. Building has lobby with intricate decorative moldings, elevator, and playground across the street. Units feature hardwood floors, large kitchens, and bright sun.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 17 at 09:10pm
1 Unit Available
The Ross
153 E 165th St, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
Just off the Grand Concourse near the Bronx Museum of the Arts. Smoke-free building with on-site laundry facilities. Heat, hot water, and gas included. Once home to Babe Ruth.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 15 at 05:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,644
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable living near Yankee Stadium and the New York Botanical Garden. Controlled access building with on-site laundry facilities, package service, garage parking and 24-hour doorman.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 8 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,651
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled residential building located in Tremont. Amenities include parking garage, concierge, and high-speed internet access. Apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors, linen closets, and granite countertops.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1341 Clay Avenue
1341 Clay Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Come see this beautifull renovated 3 bedroom apartment in the up and coming, Claremont section of the Bronx. Enjoy the granite countertops and stainless steal appliances in the eat in kitchen. This will not last, call today for your private tour!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
471 Brook Avenue
471 Brook Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Beautiful one bedroom apartment, bistro style kitchen with a spacious living room with hardwood floors all throughout. NYC housing programs accepted.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
112 Lincoln Avenue
112 Lincoln Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
Welcome to this spacious one bedroom loft in the clock tower building. This high ceiling unit with tons of natural light is truly a gem. The open layout gives an abundance of options.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
497 East 156th Street
497 East 156th Street, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Amazzzzzing One Bedroom In Soundview At An Incredible Price!! On the first floor. Virtual Tour Available Upon Request Apartment Features -Everything Separated -Heat and Water Included -Huge Living Room -Live In Super
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
25 Bruckner Blvd
25 Bruckner Blvd, Bronx, NY
Studio
$2,350
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SoBro Luxury Units in Mott Haven - Property Id: 271194 Virtual Tours Now Available Schedule a tour: calendly.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
459 East 135th Street
459 East 135th Street, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,999
You will absolutely fall in love with this magnificent 4 Bed home complete with WASHER/DRYER!! - Top of the line Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances - Microwave & Dishwasher included! - Spacious rooms fit Queen-size beds! -
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
420 East 138th Street
420 East 138th Street, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEEBRAND NEW RENOVATIONSSTAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCESWASHER AND DRYER IN UNITFresh renovations in the heart of burgeoning Mott Haven! Proof that there is still value within 20 minutes to midtown.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
756 Freeman St
756 Freeman Street, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available 07/15/20 Spacious and updated 4 bedroom apartment is ready - Property Id: 314496 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314496 Property Id 314496 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5910509)
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
291 west 150 street
291 East 150th Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
No fee llus one month free Harlem 3 bedrm 2700 - Property Id: 283936 Harlem Three bedroom $2700 Hardwood floors Newly renovated Near 3,A,B,C,D trains 4th floor walkup No Broker fee plus one month free and option for security deposit free.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
979 Summit Avenue
979 Summit Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
404 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
"Life is better when you reach THE SUMMIT". East Facing 1 bedroom 1 bath in NEW construction elevator building ON HIGH FLOOR, steps to Yankee Stadium with amenities including a roof top lounge, fitness, laundry & bike room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
760 E 152 Street
760 East 152nd Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
**All Information Deemed Reliable, Must Be Re-Verified By Tenant(s)**
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
315 Alexander Avenue
315 Alexander Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
Stunning GUT-RENOVATED 2 BR Apartment with Washer & Dryer!! - High-End Modern Decor - Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Counters and New SS Appliances - Dishwasher & Microwave included! - Spacious Bedrooms - Large Built-in Closets - Designer
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
220 West 149th Street
220 West 149th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Lovely Three Bedroom Apartment In the Heart of Harlem! *Virtual Tour Available Upon Request* No Broker's Fee! - Brand New Renovation - Washer/Dryer Hook Up - Hardwood Floors - Stainless Steel Appliances - Recessed Lighting - Floor thru apt with
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
147 West 143rd Street
147 West 143rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous newly renovated very spacious two bedroom apartment available for immediate move-in. Very bright apartment with the spacious layout. You can fit king size beds in both bedrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
344 East 148th Street
344 East 148th Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Incredible 2 Bedroom Apartment! * Extra Large, Soon to be Newly Renovated 2 bedroom * PETS WELCOME (case by case) 1 Queen size bedroom with closet 1 Full size bedrooms with closet * Living room and kitchen together * Good Natural light in every
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJCliffside Park, NJLeonia, NJPalisades Park, NJRidgefield, NJ