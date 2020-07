Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

NEW FLOORING & FRESHLY PAINTED intimate 1 bedroom 1 story condo located in Bella Vita HOA! Plenty of natural lighting through out the unit makes it very BRIGHT and Airy! An ABUNDANCE of community features such as 24 hour guard gate, pool, spa, exercise room, park and MORE!!! OVERSIZED balcony and a GREAT size bedroom!!