All apartments in Spring Valley
Find more places like 5266 Lisagayle Ct #118.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Valley, NV
/
5266 Lisagayle Ct #118
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

5266 Lisagayle Ct #118

5266 Lisagayle Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring Valley
See all
Bella Vita
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5266 Lisagayle Court, Spring Valley, NV 89103
Bella Vita

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
CENTRALLY LOCATED!! Beautiful 2 story 2 bed Townhouse not far from the Strip. Very close to Desert Breeze Park. - CENTRALLY LOCATED!! Beautiful 2 story Townhouse not far from the Strip. Very close to Desert Breeze Park. Community w/ pool & spa, tennis court. All appliances included, laundry downstairs in separate area. Covered patio in backyard. Master bedroom has sliding screen door onto balcony. Covered car port right in front of the house. Schedule now and come take a look!

(RLNE5045359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5266 Lisagayle Ct #118 have any available units?
5266 Lisagayle Ct #118 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, NV.
What amenities does 5266 Lisagayle Ct #118 have?
Some of 5266 Lisagayle Ct #118's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5266 Lisagayle Ct #118 currently offering any rent specials?
5266 Lisagayle Ct #118 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5266 Lisagayle Ct #118 pet-friendly?
No, 5266 Lisagayle Ct #118 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 5266 Lisagayle Ct #118 offer parking?
Yes, 5266 Lisagayle Ct #118 does offer parking.
Does 5266 Lisagayle Ct #118 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5266 Lisagayle Ct #118 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5266 Lisagayle Ct #118 have a pool?
Yes, 5266 Lisagayle Ct #118 has a pool.
Does 5266 Lisagayle Ct #118 have accessible units?
No, 5266 Lisagayle Ct #118 does not have accessible units.
Does 5266 Lisagayle Ct #118 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5266 Lisagayle Ct #118 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5266 Lisagayle Ct #118 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5266 Lisagayle Ct #118 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch
8975 W Warm Springs Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148
Monaco Park
8350 W Desert Inn Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89117
Sunstone Apartments
9353 W Twain Ave
Spring Valley, NV 89147
Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes
8321 W Sahara Ave
Spring Valley, NV 89117
2one5
7960 Rafael Rivera Way
Spring Valley, NV 89113
Sahara West
2301 Redwood St
Spring Valley, NV 89146
The Mercer
9830 W Tropicana Ave
Spring Valley, NV 89147
Everett Apartments
7227 W Windmill Ln
Spring Valley, NV 89113

Similar Pages

Spring Valley 1 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 Bedrooms
Spring Valley Apartments with PoolSpring Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rhodes RanchBella Vita
Chateau NouveauThe Lakes Country Club
SovanaRancho Viejo

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada