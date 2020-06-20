5266 Lisagayle Ct #118

Amenities

patio / balcony carport pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub tennis court

CENTRALLY LOCATED!! Beautiful 2 story 2 bed Townhouse not far from the Strip. Very close to Desert Breeze Park. - CENTRALLY LOCATED!! Beautiful 2 story Townhouse not far from the Strip. Very close to Desert Breeze Park. Community w/ pool & spa, tennis court. All appliances included, laundry downstairs in separate area. Covered patio in backyard. Master bedroom has sliding screen door onto balcony. Covered car port right in front of the house. Schedule now and come take a look!



(RLNE5045359)