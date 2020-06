Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CLEAN 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN GREAT LOCATION *CLOSE TO LAS VEGAS BLVD AND NEW RAIDERS STADIUM * BOTH BEDROOMS WITH OWN FULL BATHS AND UPGRADED FLOORING* OPEN LIVING ROOM LAYOUT WITH PRIVATE BALCONY ADJACENT TO DINING ROOM * WELL KEPT GATED COMMUNITY, LOTS OF GREENERY AND PET FRIENDLY * COME AND TAKE A LOOK TODAY!