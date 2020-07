Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY/HOME WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS - BEAUTIFUL 1250 SQ FOOT 2 STORY HOME WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS, ONE BDRM HAS A FULL BATH, ONE HAS A 3/4 BATH. HOME ALSO HAS A 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS FOR YOUR GUESTS. HOME HAS A ONE CAR GARAGE AND IS LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY WITH ACCESS TO THE COMMUNITY POOL AND REC CENTER WITH EXERCISE ROOM. HOME COMES WITH ALL APPLIANCES AND A WASHER AND DRYER. NO SMOKING ALLOWED INSIDE THIS UNIT. SORRY, NO PETS ALLOWED. PLEASE HAVE YOUR REALTOR SHOW YOU THIS PROPERTY BEFORE YOU SUBMIT APPLICATION FOR IT. THANKS!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2786023)