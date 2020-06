Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Fully furnished,newly decorated house is located in 5 min drive away from McCarran Airport,10 min to the strip.

It has 2 living rooms and 1 game room.Beautiful kitchen with an island and stainless steel appliances,separate dining space is right adjacent to the kitchen with a expandable to 12 guests dining table. Spacious 3-car garage. Entire house is surrounded by palm trees,ring security cameras in front of the house for security!Nice backyard!