Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub granite counters microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge internet cafe parking pool hot tub internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bocce court car charging courtyard fire pit pool table

Vantage Lofts apartments in Henderson, NV offers luxury flats and lofts featuring a new level of modern living with sleek lines and high-end finishes. Vantage Lofts rests above the desert floor with breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, city and legendary lights of the fabulous Las Vegas skyline. These luxury homes include single-story flats and multidimensional, dual-level penthouses for the extraordinary. Take your pick from our one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plan options. Vantage combines modern style, condo living with all the conveniences you expect with quick and convenient access to the best restaurants, shopping, parks, and open spaces, excellent schools, art, and theater. Embrace an unparalleled level of sophistication at our community. Our luxury apartments in Henderson for rent are sure to impress. Schedule a tour today!



