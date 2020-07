Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly business center carport cc payments e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access internet cafe media room online portal pool table

Comfortably situated in the heart of scenic Green Valley is The Bristol at Sunset apartment home community. Designed for those who seek a playful approach to livable luxury, our community blends contemporary edge with elements of soothing, cool-hued elegance for an inviting space to call home. Wake up to newly re-imagined interiors, and watch the sunset under blue-toned, poolside daybeds that mirror the clear sky. With more than 80 miles of mountain trails and variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options nearby, The Bristol at Sunset is the ideal place to be – lease today!