furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 PM
44 Furnished Apartments for rent in Desert Hills, AZ
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2439 Dawn Dr
2439 Dawn Drive, Desert Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1555 sqft
Fully Furnished Available Short & Long Term - Fully Furnished Long term and Short term. This property will be available for winter in October if not rented long term.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
2297 Jacob Row
2297 Jacob Row, Desert Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1917 sqft
2297 Jacob Row Available 07/10/20 Furnished Long Term Pool Home - OCCUPIED DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS!! Pool & Spa Furnished Home. 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. and 3 car garage. Easy highway access and close to lake. Lightly furnished.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
3130 William Dr
3130 William Dr, Desert Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1296 sqft
Furnished winter rental - Manufactured home double wide. Like new mobile home on a wide lot. Remodeled with flooring throughout and new counter tops. Quiet neighborhood, close to shopping mall! Ask for Liela No Pets Allowed (RLNE5840006)
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
2020 Burgundy Dr
2020 Burgandy Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1571 sqft
Short Term Furnished Rental. Available May 2020. All utilities by Tenants.LAKEVIEW from the Back yard. Lake Side of Highway. Everything you need and a very clean home. Large Master Bedroom and walk in shower. Pets at owners discretion.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1700 Swanson Ave. Unit 7-3
1700 Swanson Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Summer Furnished Condo - Available now through October 2020. Condo with community pool and spa. Upstairs unit over looking pool. Close to town. In unit washer and dryer. Includes $100 of electric and basic TV service. 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2865 Wanderer Lane
2865 Wanderer Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Super cute, fully furnished Winter rental. This lovely home is centrally located and easy access to McCulloch Blvd. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, 1 bay is boat deep. This home is approximately 1150 sqft.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2961 Sombrero Dr
2961 Sombrero Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1112 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Ready for the Winter! Split floor plan, front kitchen, plenty of sleeping space, side parking, large yard! Located north side. Built in 2001, 1112 sqft. No pets. Ask for Liela No Pets Allowed (RLNE4857247)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
3230 Kiowa Blvd S
3230 Kiowa Boulevard South, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Fully furnished Winter Rental! This beautiful home features 3bd 2 bath 2 car garage built in 1991 and refurbished! nicely decorated and is turn key ready for a winter renter! Easy access to shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2094 Mesquite Ave # 212
2094 Mesquite Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
677 sqft
Furnished Short Term Condo - Fully furnished condo. This is a lovely 1 bedroom 1.5 bath with a 1 car underground parking. This unit is close to shopping and the hot spots on McCulloch! Walking distance to local parks.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1435 Beefeater Dr
1435 Beefeater Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1187 sqft
Fully Furnished Long Term - Furnished Home. Close to shopping and the Lake. Easy access to highway 95.Quiet street with fully furnished amenities. No pets. Includes Internet. Water and electric billed for usage each month.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
610 Manzanita Dr
610 Manzanita Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1693 sqft
Winter Furnished Pool & Spa Home - Pool and spa winter rental available for 4 months. Propane heater for spa at tenants expense.Tile floors, Large floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths plus family room. Includes first $100 of electric & water.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2678 Daytona Ave
2678 Daytona Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1697 sqft
Winter Furnished Home - Fully furnished Winter rental! Available starting in November! 4 month minimum. This home is centrally located with easy access to shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2085 Mesquite Ave #42
2085 Mesquite Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
980 sqft
2085 Mesquite Ave #42 Available 10/01/20 Furnished Winter Condo - Condo- Winter Furnished- Available winter 2020-2021 season, 4 month minimum upstairs unit, community pool & spa. Close to down town. No pets.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
3153 Ramrod Lane
3153 Ramrod Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1068 sqft
Short term furnished rental - Summer rental available Mid April -Dec. No pets, fully furnished, observation deck, covered patio, no pets, ask for Stacy No Pets Allowed (RLNE4821014)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1457 Electra Bay
1457 Electra Bay, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1880 sqft
1457 Electra Bay Available 10/01/20 Winter Rentals with Panormamic Lake Views - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage pool home is available for rent this winter! This amazing, fully-furnished home is located on a cul-de-sac on the lake
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
865 Desert View Dr
865 Desert View Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1721 sqft
Winter Furnished Home - Available Nov-April. Requires 4 month lease. Custom built home with split floor plan. New appliances and new furniture. Includes first $100 water and electric each month, and internet.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
276 Lake Havasu Ave C19
276 Lake Havasu Ave S, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Long term furnished - Furnished Condo at Xanadu ask for Stacy No Pets Allowed (RLNE4779875)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2410 Hillview Dr
2410 Hillview Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2008 sqft
Furnished winter rental - Available November-March! Gorgeous home located on the North side of Havasu. Fully furnished Winter rental and turn key ready! Large kitchen with granite counter tops and open floor plan to dining room.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
2335 Mandalay Drive
2335 Mandalay Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1309 sqft
Furnished winter rental - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located on the North side of Havasu. Fully furnished turn key ready Winter home! Tile floors, vaulted ceilings. Large fenced back yard with covered patio.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2440 Huntington Dr
2440 Huntington Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1034 sqft
2440 Huntington Dr Available 06/24/20 Unfurnished Long Term - 2 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Photos showing furnished. The owner will have furniture removed when rented with notice. If tenant wants furnished month rent will be $1300.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2710 Honeybear Dr
2710 Honeybear Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1536 sqft
2710 Honeybear Dr Available 07/01/20 Short Term Furnished Rental - This is a super cute and comfy mobile home is located on the North side of Havasu. This is a fully furnished short term rental. This mobile home features 3 beds and 2 baths.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1650 Smoketree
1650 Smoketree Ave S, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live life by the water in this cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in Lakeshore Village. Fully furnished and nicely upgraded with everything you need, price includes utilities.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
400 Noland Ct
400 Noland Ct, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1396 sqft
Summer Short Term Rental. Furnished. Great Location with a peek at the lake. Nice clean, comfortable home. TV- Internet included. Pets at owners discretion. Call for all showings.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1858 Combat Dr
1858 Combat Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1922 sqft
Long Term Furnished - Furnished long term rental available long and short term. Close to Lake and conveniently located close to down town, shopping, and hospital.