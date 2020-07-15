2829 Misty Grove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Sharp Green Valley Townhome. Property features nice Courtyard, Separate Living & Dining area, Fireplace, and Open Kitchen area. Master Suite with Walk In Closet. Community offers 2 Pool, Fitness Center, and Basketball. Also, Walking Trail & BBQ area. Convenient to School & Shopping. All appliances included.



We require first month rent, 1 month security deposit and $60 application fee per applicant to move in. It is ready for occupancy immediately. We will consider pet with an additional $350 deposit. Please drive by the property first. If this property doesn't meet your housing goals, we have other rental homes available. For more information about this property or other rental homes or to schedule for a private showing, please call our leasing office at 702.eREALTY(373.2589) ext.128. You may also visit our website at www.eRealty360.com. Thank you for choosing eREALTY and best wishes on your home search.