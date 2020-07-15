All apartments in Henderson
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

2829 Misty Grove Drive

2829 Misty Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2829 Misty Grove Drive, Henderson, NV 89074
Green Valley South

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Sharp Green Valley Townhome. Property features nice Courtyard, Separate Living & Dining area, Fireplace, and Open Kitchen area. Master Suite with Walk In Closet. Community offers 2 Pool, Fitness Center, and Basketball. Also, Walking Trail & BBQ area. Convenient to School & Shopping. All appliances included.

We require first month rent, 1 month security deposit and $60 application fee per applicant to move in. It is ready for occupancy immediately. We will consider pet with an additional $350 deposit. Please drive by the property first. If this property doesn't meet your housing goals, we have other rental homes available. For more information about this property or other rental homes or to schedule for a private showing, please call our leasing office at 702.eREALTY(373.2589) ext.128. You may also visit our website at www.eRealty360.com. Thank you for choosing eREALTY and best wishes on your home search.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2829 Misty Grove Drive have any available units?
2829 Misty Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henderson, NV.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2829 Misty Grove Drive have?
Some of 2829 Misty Grove Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2829 Misty Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2829 Misty Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 Misty Grove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2829 Misty Grove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2829 Misty Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2829 Misty Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 2829 Misty Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2829 Misty Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 Misty Grove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2829 Misty Grove Drive has a pool.
Does 2829 Misty Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 2829 Misty Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 Misty Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2829 Misty Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
