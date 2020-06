Amenities

A beautiful townhome in Green Valley. Updated furnishings and appliances. Ready to go and a luxury to come home to. Across from the District for shopping and restaurants. Wood like floors, easy to care for, custom spa like showers in both baths that are out of this world. Granite counter tops in kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances a great kitchen for cooking. 1 car garage for safety with entry into home.