Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets courtyard

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

3 bedroom beauty in Henderson! - IMMACULATE single story home in Henderson with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. This home features a Large master bedroom with a Walk in closet. A Large kitchen with an island, granite counters, and tons of cabinet space. Office with double doors. A large laundry room. And a Courtyard entry along with two covered patio areas.



??One of ou??r B??C??RE Rental Specialists ca??n assist & represent you in finding your next ho??me for FREE!

??



??Black and?? ??Cher??r??y R????eal ??Estate G??roup?? 70??2-??795-466??3??



(RLNE3958367)