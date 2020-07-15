All apartments in Henderson
Find more places like 2021 SILVERTON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henderson, NV
/
2021 SILVERTON Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

2021 SILVERTON Drive

2021 Silverton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Henderson
See all
Green Valley South
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2021 Silverton Drive, Henderson, NV 89074
Green Valley South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful home, original owner, w/ updated kitchen! 4 bedrooms with 3 baths. 2 way FP in master bedroom w/ cedar lined W/I closet. Kitchen and downstairs flooring are updated! Granite counters w/ huge waterfall island & upgraded self close cabinets / papaya cabinet doors. Upgraded lighting. 30x19 free-form stamped covered patio with BBQ stub. Marble entry and fireplace in family room off the kitchen. Immaculate home off of Green Valley Parkway & I 215! Close to freeway access, shopping, restaurants, The District plus much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 SILVERTON Drive have any available units?
2021 SILVERTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henderson, NV.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 SILVERTON Drive have?
Some of 2021 SILVERTON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 SILVERTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2021 SILVERTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 SILVERTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2021 SILVERTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 2021 SILVERTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2021 SILVERTON Drive offers parking.
Does 2021 SILVERTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 SILVERTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 SILVERTON Drive have a pool?
No, 2021 SILVERTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2021 SILVERTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 2021 SILVERTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 SILVERTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 SILVERTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Remington Canyon
1000 American Pacific Dr
Henderson, NV 89074
Veritas
3370 Saint Rose Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89052
Aspen Peak Apartments
833 Aspen Peak Loop
Henderson, NV 89011
Cascade
1100 Center St
Henderson, NV 89015
The Aviator
3660 Saint Rose Parkway
Henderson, NV 89052
Domain
831 Coronado Center Dr
Henderson, NV 89052
Cornerstone Park
210 Quest Park St
Henderson, NV 89074
Arroyo Grande
225 S Stephanie St
Henderson, NV 89012

Similar Pages

Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 Bedrooms
Henderson Apartments with PoolsHenderson Dog Friendly Apartments
Henderson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVLaughlin, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Green Valley NorthGibson SpringsMc Cullough Hills
Seven HillsGreen Valley SouthGreen Valley Ranch
Whitney RanchValley View

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State College
Touro University NevadaCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las Vegas