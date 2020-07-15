2021 SILVERTON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful home, original owner, w/ updated kitchen! 4 bedrooms with 3 baths. 2 way FP in master bedroom w/ cedar lined W/I closet. Kitchen and downstairs flooring are updated! Granite counters w/ huge waterfall island & upgraded self close cabinets / papaya cabinet doors. Upgraded lighting. 30x19 free-form stamped covered patio with BBQ stub. Marble entry and fireplace in family room off the kitchen. Immaculate home off of Green Valley Parkway & I 215! Close to freeway access, shopping, restaurants, The District plus much more!