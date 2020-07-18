1552 Otero Valley Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Handsome Henderson home with all the amenities. This home boasts 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with tile, laminate, and carpets throughout. Community enjoys pool, spa, and hang out area. This home has an open floor plan with a very large kitchen. All stainless steel appliances stay for you to enjoy. Granite countertops as well. Upgraded kitchen cabinets. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Maintenance free back yard and patio will have you enjoying the outdoor space all year long. This is a truly remarkable home.