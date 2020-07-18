All apartments in Henderson
1552 Otero Valley Court
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

1552 Otero Valley Court

1552 Otero Vallet Court · No Longer Available
Henderson
Gibson Springs
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1552 Otero Vallet Court, Henderson, NV 89074
Gibson Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Handsome Henderson home with all the amenities. This home boasts 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with tile, laminate, and carpets throughout. Community enjoys pool, spa, and hang out area. This home has an open floor plan with a very large kitchen. All stainless steel appliances stay for you to enjoy. Granite countertops as well. Upgraded kitchen cabinets. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Maintenance free back yard and patio will have you enjoying the outdoor space all year long. This is a truly remarkable home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1552 Otero Valley Court have any available units?
1552 Otero Valley Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1552 Otero Valley Court have?
Some of 1552 Otero Valley Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1552 Otero Valley Court currently offering any rent specials?
1552 Otero Valley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1552 Otero Valley Court pet-friendly?
No, 1552 Otero Valley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 1552 Otero Valley Court offer parking?
Yes, 1552 Otero Valley Court offers parking.
Does 1552 Otero Valley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1552 Otero Valley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1552 Otero Valley Court have a pool?
Yes, 1552 Otero Valley Court has a pool.
Does 1552 Otero Valley Court have accessible units?
No, 1552 Otero Valley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1552 Otero Valley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1552 Otero Valley Court has units with dishwashers.
