Great Single Story Home in great Henderson Neighborhood - Great single story home with custom upgrades including custom paint. Kitchen tile back splash , built in wine rack, and beautiful window covering with open floor plan throughout the whole house. Separate formal living room & formal dinning room. Newer french doors that lead to covered patio where you can unwind and relax! Sewer addition $15 on top of rent. Move in bonus of $500 for two months rent up front! Bonus would be applied to 3rd month of rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5743981)