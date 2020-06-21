Rent Calculator
Albuquerque, NM
3608 Bryn Mawr Dr NE #C
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3608 Bryn Mawr Dr NE #C
3608 Bryn Mawr Drive Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
3608 Bryn Mawr Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87107
Alta Monte
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2bd 1ba apt in NE - Available NOW. MOVE IN SPECIAL! $350 for 1st month with a year lease! No Carpet. Small fenced front patio. Pets negotiable. $40 application per adult over 18
(RLNE5839819)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3608 Bryn Mawr Dr NE #C have any available units?
3608 Bryn Mawr Dr NE #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Albuquerque, NM
.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Albuquerque Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3608 Bryn Mawr Dr NE #C have?
Some of 3608 Bryn Mawr Dr NE #C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3608 Bryn Mawr Dr NE #C currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Bryn Mawr Dr NE #C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Bryn Mawr Dr NE #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 3608 Bryn Mawr Dr NE #C is pet friendly.
Does 3608 Bryn Mawr Dr NE #C offer parking?
No, 3608 Bryn Mawr Dr NE #C does not offer parking.
Does 3608 Bryn Mawr Dr NE #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 Bryn Mawr Dr NE #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Bryn Mawr Dr NE #C have a pool?
No, 3608 Bryn Mawr Dr NE #C does not have a pool.
Does 3608 Bryn Mawr Dr NE #C have accessible units?
No, 3608 Bryn Mawr Dr NE #C does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Bryn Mawr Dr NE #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3608 Bryn Mawr Dr NE #C does not have units with dishwashers.
