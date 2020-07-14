Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance business center carport courtyard e-payments game room online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Located in Northwest Albuquerque, the one, two, and three bedrooms for rent at Circ Apartments are cheerful and amiable spaces that emanate the kind of warmth and vibrancy you'll find throughout New Mexico. Near Cottonwood Mall and Haynes Park, our community is nestled in Cottonwood Heights, less than 12 miles from Downtown Albuquerque. Whether you're looking for a place to call home for yourself or you and a housemate or two, we are delighted to offer floor plans that are sure to meet your needs. With easy access to State Route 45 and main arteries that connect to I-25, our convenient location is the ideal home base for life in Albuquerque, NM.