Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom); based on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee/ hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35 per month per pet
restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers/Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman Pinschers, Presa Canarios, Alaskan Malamutes, Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas, Wolf-hybrids
Parking Details: Other. Carport parking available. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy.