Albuquerque, NM
Circ
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:37 AM

Circ

10300 Golf Course Rd NW · (928) 218-2958
Location

10300 Golf Course Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114
Cottonwood Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1606 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,084

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0604 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,443

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Circ.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
courtyard
e-payments
game room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Located in Northwest Albuquerque, the one, two, and three bedrooms for rent at Circ Apartments are cheerful and amiable spaces that emanate the kind of warmth and vibrancy you'll find throughout New Mexico. Near Cottonwood Mall and Haynes Park, our community is nestled in Cottonwood Heights, less than 12 miles from Downtown Albuquerque. Whether you're looking for a place to call home for yourself or you and a housemate or two, we are delighted to offer floor plans that are sure to meet your needs. With easy access to State Route 45 and main arteries that connect to I-25, our convenient location is the ideal home base for life in Albuquerque, NM.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom); based on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee/ hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35 per month per pet
restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers/Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman Pinschers, Presa Canarios, Alaskan Malamutes, Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas, Wolf-hybrids
Parking Details: Other. Carport parking available. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Circ have any available units?
Circ has 2 units available starting at $1,084 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does Circ have?
Some of Circ's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Circ currently offering any rent specials?
Circ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Circ pet-friendly?
Yes, Circ is pet friendly.
Does Circ offer parking?
Yes, Circ offers parking.
Does Circ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Circ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Circ have a pool?
Yes, Circ has a pool.
Does Circ have accessible units?
Yes, Circ has accessible units.
Does Circ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Circ has units with dishwashers.
