Las Mananitas

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 first applicant; $20 for additional applicants
Deposit: $150-$900
Additional: Legal liability insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $100
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Any vicious breeds and no more than 40lbs
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.