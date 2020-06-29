All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like Las Mananitas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
Las Mananitas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Las Mananitas

Open Now until 6pm
6198 Montano Plaza Dr NW · (505) 355-0189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Taylor Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6198 Montano Plaza Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120
Taylor Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Las Mananitas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 first applicant; $20 for additional applicants
Deposit: $150-$900
Additional: Legal liability insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $100
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Any vicious breeds and no more than 40lbs
Dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $200
rent: $40
restrictions: Any vicious breeds and not more than 40lbs
Cats
deposit: $100
fee: $200
rent: $40
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Las Mananitas have any available units?
Las Mananitas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does Las Mananitas have?
Some of Las Mananitas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Las Mananitas currently offering any rent specials?
Las Mananitas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Las Mananitas pet-friendly?
Yes, Las Mananitas is pet friendly.
Does Las Mananitas offer parking?
Yes, Las Mananitas offers parking.
Does Las Mananitas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Las Mananitas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Las Mananitas have a pool?
Yes, Las Mananitas has a pool.
Does Las Mananitas have accessible units?
Yes, Las Mananitas has accessible units.
Does Las Mananitas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Las Mananitas has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Las Mananitas?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Huning Castle
1500 Central Ave SW
Albuquerque, NM 87104
Casa Del Rey Sur
112 Cardenas Dr NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Candlelight Square
7501 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Nob Hill
4949 Roma Ave NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
El Pueblo I Apartments
6020 Kathryn Avenue Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Hacienda Norte Apartments
201 Adams Street Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Sierra Meadows
4236 Eubank Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Sandia Valley
8200 Bridge Blvd SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity