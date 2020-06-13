All apartments in Ventnor City
24 S Vassar Sq Square
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:38 PM

24 S Vassar Sq Square

24 South Vassar Square · (856) 373-2567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24 South Vassar Square, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Lower Chelsea

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$22,000

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Fabulous summer deal!!! June through Labor Day $22,000 Will consider monthly, July $10,000. August $10,000. Stately Victorian Home, Charming, Comfortable and Very Spacious 7 Bedrooms - 3 Bathrooms - All linens/towels and supplies included 2 Queen Size Beds - 3 Full Size Beds - 3 Twin Beds - 3 Cots Perfect summer spot for the entire family to enjoy!!! Front Porch - Rear Deck - Perfect for Relaxing or Entertaining including a grill for fabulous quaint BBQs Street Parking (4 Parking Permits) - Outdoor Shower hot/cold Beach Chairs - Umbrellas Basic Cable, wifi, water, and sewer are included. Utility Deposit of $1000 to cover gas and electric. (Landlord will keep utilities in her name) Convenient to all Atlantic City Activities including Casino, Jitney stop is around the corner! One Block From the Beach and Boardwalk Modern Appliances, Washer/Dryer on Property, Window AC Units Non Smoking Property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 S Vassar Sq Square have any available units?
24 S Vassar Sq Square has a unit available for $22,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 S Vassar Sq Square have?
Some of 24 S Vassar Sq Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 S Vassar Sq Square currently offering any rent specials?
24 S Vassar Sq Square isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 S Vassar Sq Square pet-friendly?
No, 24 S Vassar Sq Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 24 S Vassar Sq Square offer parking?
Yes, 24 S Vassar Sq Square does offer parking.
Does 24 S Vassar Sq Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 S Vassar Sq Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 S Vassar Sq Square have a pool?
No, 24 S Vassar Sq Square does not have a pool.
Does 24 S Vassar Sq Square have accessible units?
No, 24 S Vassar Sq Square does not have accessible units.
Does 24 S Vassar Sq Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 S Vassar Sq Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 S Vassar Sq Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24 S Vassar Sq Square has units with air conditioning.
