24 S Vassar Sq Square

Fabulous summer deal!!! June through Labor Day $22,000 Will consider monthly, July $10,000. August $10,000. Stately Victorian Home, Charming, Comfortable and Very Spacious 7 Bedrooms - 3 Bathrooms - All linens/towels and supplies included 2 Queen Size Beds - 3 Full Size Beds - 3 Twin Beds - 3 Cots Perfect summer spot for the entire family to enjoy!!! Front Porch - Rear Deck - Perfect for Relaxing or Entertaining including a grill for fabulous quaint BBQs Street Parking (4 Parking Permits) - Outdoor Shower hot/cold Beach Chairs - Umbrellas Basic Cable, wifi, water, and sewer are included. Utility Deposit of $1000 to cover gas and electric. (Landlord will keep utilities in her name) Convenient to all Atlantic City Activities including Casino, Jitney stop is around the corner! One Block From the Beach and Boardwalk Modern Appliances, Washer/Dryer on Property, Window AC Units Non Smoking Property