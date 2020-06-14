Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

76 Apartments for rent in Ventnor City, NJ with garage

Ventnor City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

Ventnor City
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
1 N New Haven Ave
1 North New Haven Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Large 3 bedroom with sun room & private back deck in great condition. Back yard with use of BBQ and storage for beach chairs & bikes. 2nd floor unit. Less than two blocks to the beach & boards. Walk to stores & restaurants. WIFI is included in rent.

Ventnor City
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
132 N Sacramento Ave
132 North Sacramento Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1773 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION! Summer Rental for June only @$9,000, July & August potentially available. Completely renovated in 2018, shore house with a newer kitchen and appliances. Features 3 Bedroom,2.

Lower Chelsea
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
112 S Weymouth Ave
112 S Weymouth Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
THE PERFECT CHIC SUMMER GETAWAY! Feel the ocean breeze and hear the WAVES lapping form this 3 story beach block townhouse with a roof top deck with OCEAN VIEWS! 5 bedrooms, 4.

Ventnor City
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
11 S Derby avenue
11 South Derby Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,500
GRACIOUS AND SPACIOUS!! Sunny side of the street makes this lovely, large porch so enjoyable. St.Leonard's Tract so you have a very deep lot with large rear yard for barbecues. Rear deck and patio. 5 bedroom, 4 baths with 2 zone central air.

Ventnor City
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
20 N Baltimore Ave
20 North Baltimore Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Great Summer Rental.. Three blocks to Beach. Walk Everywhere. Will be fully supplied with all Kitchen Items. Living Room, Dining Room Eat in Kitchen. Owner will furnish with what tenants need within reason.. July 1, 2020-September 7, 2020.

Ventnor City
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
100 S Richards Ave
100 South Richards Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEACH BLOCK SUMMER RENTAL!! AVAILABLE WEEKLY IN THE MONTH OF JUNE!! Easy living at the shore in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 full bath garden level home.

Lower Chelsea
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
22 S 22 South Baton Rouge Ave
22 South Baton Rouge Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Southside, 1 block to beach, second & third floors, 2 story 4 bedroom, 2 bath. two sundecks, two floors, hard wood floors. New Central Air. Kitchen quartz counter tops, kitchenaid range, new barbecue.outside shower, driveway for unloading only.

Ventnor City
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
108 N Richards Ave
108 North Richards Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Adorable weekly rental!! Cape cod with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths!! This great home features an eat-in kitchen, front porch, and a FABULOUS BACKYARD with patio!! Driveway for off-street parking.

Lower Chelsea
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
103 S Frankfort Ave
103 South Frankfort Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
LOCATION - LOCATION-LOCATION!! ONLY 5 HOMES THE OCEAN! BEACH BLOCK OLD WORLD CHARM BEAUTY! NO Need to Drive ANYWHERE with this fabulous location in the Renaissance Section of NORTH BEACH! Relax Away Only Steps from the Boardwalk/Beach and Walking

Ventnor City
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
106 N Newport Ave
106 North Newport Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
BEAUTIFUL NEWER CONSTRUCTION HOME AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 1ST THROUGH LABOR DAY!! Beautiful flooring and high ceilings in this spacious open floor plan with dining area and gorgeous kitchen! Multiple decks to enjoy to the sea breezes with BAY VIEWS.

Ventnor City
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
7103 VENTNOR AVENUE
7103 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2288 sqft
THIS IS $ 3,600 PER WEEK -----NO PETS-------Location, Location, Location, Welcome the beach town of Ventnor. This spacious 4 bedroom/ 3 full bathroom home is 1.

Ventnor City
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
426 Canterbury Ct
426 Canterbury Ct, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
IMMACULATE!!! August to August 31... Wonderful bright and airy townhouse with spacious rooms. Full sized laundry room, garage for storage and car and fenced in yard. Front porch, deck off master bedroom.

Ventnor City
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
16 S Somerset Ave
16 South Somerset Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
JUNE Rare find! Simply stunning summer rental in the heart of Ventnor's sought-after St.

Lower Chelsea
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
104 S Oakland Ave
104 South Oakland Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
OCEANFRONT SUMMER 2019 RENTAL!! This home has been completely renovated and will feature brand new furniture in every room! Beautiful decks, granite countertops, hardwood floors, tiled baths and so much more.

Lower Chelsea
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
104 S Marion Ave
104 South Marion Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
Fabulous rental! $50,000 from July to mid September, $25,000 for July, or $30,000 for August. Also available for an extended season, if desired. Sleeps a small army, call for details.

Ventnor City
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
104 N Martindale Ave
104 North Martindale Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
ADORABLE BEACH HOUSE BEING RENOVATED AND READY FOR SUMMER 2020!! AUGUST 1ST THROUGH LABOR DAY!! Cozy sun room greets you when you walk in the door, followed by the living room and a full dining room perfect for entertaining your friends and family

Lower Chelsea
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
105 S Marion Ave
105 South Marion Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
"A Summer to Remember"... Once apart of the Cunard Shipping Estate, this traditional manor home will take your breath away. This 6 BR 5.5 BA beach block home has been completely renovated.

Lower Chelsea
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
5123 Ventnor Ave
5123 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1625 sqft
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE STYLE HOME WITH PRIVATE GARAGE AND DECK! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood floors, granite counter-tops in kitchens and bathrooms, GE stainless steel appliances! All this and located 2 blocks from the beach and

Ventnor City
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
208 N Suffolk Ave
208 North Suffolk Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1080 sqft
ADORABLE RENTAL!! This fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 Full bath, Cape Cod home, has just been FULLY renovated.. Highlights include open living room and Kitchen concept, LARGE back porch and detached garage/storage.

Lower Chelsea
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
1 N Victoria Ave
1 North Victoria Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
AUGUST SUMMER RENTAL - Beautiful New Construction 2 Blocks to Beach and 1 Block to Bay on lovely street near the new movie theater, wawa, restaurants and shops! Spacious, open and gorgeous, this condo includes so many features that are too long to

Ventnor City
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
5901 Ventnor Ave
5901 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$25,000
THIS IS THE PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL AUG 1ST-LD JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH!! COMPLETELY RENOVATED & GORGEOUS!! Can sleep 14+ here! All NEW FURNITURE & TV'S THROUGHOUT TO BE DELIVERED BY MEMORIAL DAY! This 3-story home located in the desirable St.
Results within 1 mile of Ventnor City

Margate City
Margate City
1 Unit Available
29 N Hanover Ave
29 North Hanover Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$28,000
Available August 9 thru labor day. Come enjoy this gorgeous home 2 1/2 blocks from the beach. So much space to entertain your friends and family. This home has 4 bedrooms with one being a bunk room that both kids and adults will love.

Margate City
Margate City
1 Unit Available
409 N Clermont Ave
409 North Clermont Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
THE PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL WITH ROOM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! AVAILABLE FOR JULY this spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2.

Margate City
Margate City
1 Unit Available
117 N Clarendon Ave
117 North Clarendon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
Charming Cape Cod house just 3 blocks from the beach! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is spacious and ready for the perfect shore getaway. Located a short distance from the market, Starbucks, and some local hot spots.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ventnor City, NJ

Ventnor City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

