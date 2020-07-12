Apartment List
/
NJ
/
ventnor city
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:58 AM

110 Apartments for rent in Ventnor City, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ventnor City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
20 N Baltimore Ave
20 North Baltimore Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
Great Summer Rental.. Three blocks to Beach. Walk Everywhere. Will be fully supplied with all Kitchen Items. Living Room, Dining Room Eat in Kitchen. Owner will furnish with what tenants need within reason.. July $6,000 August to Labor Day $6,000..

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
22 S South Baton Rouge Ave
22 S Baton Rouge Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
Southside, 1 block to beach, second & third floors, 2 story 4 bedroom, 2 bath. two sundecks, two floors, hard wood floors. New Central Air. Kitchen quartz counter tops, kitchenaid range, new barbecue.outside shower, driveway for unloading only.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
7200 Atlantic Ave
7200 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
JULY RENTAL!!! AVAILABLE STARTING JULY 13TH-JULY 31ST.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5515 Suffolk Ct
5515 Suffolk Ct, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Welcome to the DREAM BAY!! A well maintained like new YEARLY RENTAL. Featuring a two bedroom, one bath, washer & dryer, and dinning room area. In a great location close to public transportation, ACME, Ventnor Fire house, and MORE!! Parking available.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5901 Ventnor Ave
5901 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$5,300
WOW!! AMAZING YEARLY RENTAL FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY & JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH!! COMPLETELY RENOVATED & GORGEOUS!! This 3-story home located in the desirable St.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
112 S Little Rock Ave
112 South Little Rock Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Have you ever dreamed of working from home and viewing the ocean and beach at the same time? If so this might be the PERFECT rental for you, location location location We are excited to offer someone the opportunity to rent the 2 bedroom and 2

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
103 N Buffalo
103 North Buffalo Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$17,000
1st week in August is rented ( till 8/8) LL will include Labor Day weekend . Modern home with tons of room, 2 living spaces, AC, off street parking and only3.5 blocks to the beach. Icream and resturants just a short walk .

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
132 N Sacramento Ave
132 North Sacramento Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1773 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION! Summer Rental for June only @$9,000, July & August potentially available. Completely renovated in 2018, shore house with a newer kitchen and appliances. Features 3 Bedroom,2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
11 S Derby avenue
11 South Derby Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,500
GRACIOUS AND SPACIOUS!! Sunny side of the street makes this lovely, large porch so enjoyable. St.Leonard's Tract so you have a very deep lot with large rear yard for barbecues. Rear deck and patio. 5 bedroom, 4 baths with 2 zone central air.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
100 S Richards Ave
100 South Richards Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEACH BLOCK SUMMER RENTAL!! AVAILABLE WEEKLY IN THE MONTH OF JUNE!! Easy living at the shore in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 full bath garden level home.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
103 S Frankfort Ave
103 South Frankfort Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
LOCATION - LOCATION-LOCATION!! ONLY 5 HOMES THE OCEAN! BEACH BLOCK OLD WORLD CHARM BEAUTY! NO Need to Drive ANYWHERE with this fabulous location in the Renaissance Section of NORTH BEACH! Relax Away Only Steps from the Boardwalk/Beach and Walking

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
106 N Newport Ave
106 North Newport Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
BEAUTIFUL NEWER CONSTRUCTION HOME AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 1ST THROUGH LABOR DAY!! Beautiful flooring and high ceilings in this spacious open floor plan with dining area and gorgeous kitchen! Multiple decks to enjoy to the sea breezes with BAY VIEWS.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
426 Canterbury Ct
426 Canterbury Ct, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
IMMACULATE!!! August to August 31... Wonderful bright and airy townhouse with spacious rooms. Full sized laundry room, garage for storage and car and fenced in yard. Front porch, deck off master bedroom.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
16 S Somerset Ave
16 South Somerset Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
JUNE Rare find! Simply stunning summer rental in the heart of Ventnor's sought-after St.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
104 S Oakland Ave
104 South Oakland Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
OCEANFRONT SUMMER 2020 RENTAL!! This home has been completely renovated and will feature brand new furniture in every room! Beautiful decks, granite countertops, hardwood floors, tiled baths and so much more.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
104 S Marion Ave
104 South Marion Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
Fabulous rental! $50,000 from July to mid September, $25,000 for July, or $30,000 for August. Also available for an extended season, if desired. Sleeps a small army, call for details.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
104 N Martindale Ave
104 North Martindale Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
ADORABLE BEACH HOUSE BEING RENOVATED AND READY FOR SUMMER 2020!! AUGUST 1ST THROUGH LABOR DAY!! Cozy sun room greets you when you walk in the door, followed by the living room and a full dining room perfect for entertaining your friends and family

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
105 S Marion Ave
105 South Marion Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
"A Summer to Remember"... Once apart of the Cunard Shipping Estate, this traditional manor home will take your breath away. This 6 BR 5.5 BA beach block home has been completely renovated.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
5123 Ventnor Ave
5123 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1625 sqft
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE STYLE HOME WITH PRIVATE GARAGE AND DECK! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood floors, granite counter-tops in kitchens and bathrooms, GE stainless steel appliances! All this and located 2 blocks from the beach and

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
5000 Boardwalk
5000 Boardwalk, Ventnor City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
Spacious (1511 sq ft) clean & bright, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo with large balcony. Fabulous Ocean Views, all utilities & amenities included. Underground parking available for additional fee.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
208 N Suffolk Ave
208 North Suffolk Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1080 sqft
ADORABLE RENTAL!! This fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 Full bath, Cape Cod home, has just been FULLY renovated.. Highlights include open living room and Kitchen concept, LARGE back porch and detached garage/storage.
Results within 1 mile of Ventnor City

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
408 N Clarendon
408 North Clarendon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3 week rental from 8/15/20 to 9/5/20 Summer rental for the whole family to enjoy. This Large home is located on a quiet street with lots of privacy and large yard for the kids to play.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
1 S Plaza Pl
1 South Plaza Place, Atlantic City, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$20,000
A distinctive and grand home with beautifully restored original finishes throughout. 7 bedrooms plus 3 full and 2 half baths.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
7701 Atlantic Ave
7701 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS Manhattan style designer condo just steps from the beach, great restaurants and shopping! This RENOVATED condo is very high style and features a spacious living room, dining room & full modern kitchen with 2 master baths located on
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ventnor City, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ventnor City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Ventnor City 1 BedroomsVentnor City 2 BedroomsVentnor City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVentnor City 3 BedroomsVentnor City Apartments with Balcony
Ventnor City Apartments with GarageVentnor City Apartments with GymVentnor City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVentnor City Apartments with ParkingVentnor City Apartments with Pool
Ventnor City Apartments with Washer-DryerVentnor City Dog Friendly ApartmentsVentnor City Furnished ApartmentsVentnor City Luxury PlacesVentnor City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJMarlton, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJ
Millville, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJSomers Point, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJPitman, NJAbsecon, NJ
Smithville, NJLinwood, NJPomona, NJOcean Gate, NJSeaside Heights, NJOcean City, NJPine Hill, NJBrigantine, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College