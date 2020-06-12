/
3 bedroom apartments
125 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ventnor City, NJ
Ventnor City
132 N Sacramento Ave
132 North Sacramento Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1773 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION! Summer Rental for June only @$9,000, July & August potentially available. Completely renovated in 2018, shore house with a newer kitchen and appliances. Features 3 Bedroom,2.
Lower Chelsea
112 S Weymouth Ave
112 S Weymouth Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
THE PERFECT CHIC SUMMER GETAWAY! Feel the ocean breeze and hear the WAVES lapping form this 3 story beach block townhouse with a roof top deck with OCEAN VIEWS! 5 bedrooms, 4.
Ventnor City
10 S Lafayette Ave
10 South Lafayette Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
Absolutely beautiful home two blocks from the beach. Two upper level porches with automatic retractable awnings, a lovely patio out back on ground level with an outside shower.
Ventnor City
11 S Derby avenue
11 South Derby Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
GRACIOUS AND SPACIOUS!! Sunny side of the street makes this lovely, large porch so enjoyable. St.Leonard's Tract so you have a very deep lot with large rear yard for barbecues. Rear deck and patio. 5 bedroom, 4 baths with 2 zone central air.
Ventnor City
103 N Rosborough Ave
103 South Rosborough Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1138 sqft
Cozy and clean rancher on a lovely, wide street only 3 blocks to Ventnor's beautiful beach and boardwalk. This home has a covered front porch, bright and cheery sunroom, formal dining room and one of the 3 bedrooms has a shower bath.
Ventnor City
20 N Baltimore Ave
20 North Baltimore Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
Great Summer Rental.. Three blocks to Beach. Walk Everywhere. Will be fully supplied with all Kitchen Items. Living Room, Dining Room Eat in Kitchen. Owner will furnish with what tenants need within reason.. July 1, 2020-September 7, 2020.
Ventnor City
100 S Richards Ave
100 South Richards Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEACH BLOCK SUMMER RENTAL!! AVAILABLE WEEKLY IN THE MONTH OF JUNE!! Easy living at the shore in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 full bath garden level home.
Lower Chelsea
22 S 22 South Baton Rouge Ave
22 South Baton Rouge Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
Southside, 1 block to beach, second & third floors, 2 story 4 bedroom, 2 bath. two sundecks, two floors, hard wood floors. New Central Air. Kitchen quartz counter tops, kitchenaid range, new barbecue.outside shower, driveway for unloading only.
Ventnor City
1 N New Haven Ave
1 North New Haven Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Large 3 bedroom with sun room & private back deck in great condition. Back yard with use of BBQ and storage for beach chairs & bikes. 2nd floor unit. Less than two blocks to the beach & boards. Walk to stores & restaurants. WIFI is included in rent.
Ventnor City
11 S New Haven Ave
11 South New Haven Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
ONLY AVAILABLE JUNE 27TH - JULY 4TH 2020. Beautiful, Stately south Side Home Steps to Beach with in Ground Pool & Covered Porch. Your family and friends will love the town of Ventnor.
Ventnor City
6517 Ventnor Ave
6517 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Yearly rental in a great location in prime Ventnor business district! Spacious upstairs apartment features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths! Second floor deck from the living room and great patio with grassy backyard!!
Ventnor City
108 N Richards Ave
108 North Richards Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Adorable weekly rental!! Cape cod with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths!! This great home features an eat-in kitchen, front porch, and a FABULOUS BACKYARD with patio!! Driveway for off-street parking.
Ventnor City
5 N Newark
5 North Newark Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
Beautiful brand new home, just two blocks from the Beach and Boardwalk!!! Located just South of the central business district, and is a walking distance to restaurants, bars, and ice cream.
Ventnor City
2 N Somerset Ave
2 N Somerset Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
Corner property just 2 blocks to the beach, tennis courts, basketball courts and playground! And also only 1 block from the bay! Sleeps 11. 4 Bedrooms (pull out couch in sunroom) and 4 Full bathrooms (two are en’suite).
Lower Chelsea
5103 Winchester Ave
5103 Winchester Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING BAY FRONT AUG 1st THRU LABOR DAY RENTAL NEWLY RENOVATED!! The perfect way to spend your summer is at this wonderful home just two blocks to the beach!! This 3-story home features new flooring throughout, gorgeous new kitchen, two new
Lower Chelsea
103 S Frankfort Ave
103 South Frankfort Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
LOCATION - LOCATION-LOCATION!! ONLY 5 HOMES THE OCEAN! BEACH BLOCK OLD WORLD CHARM BEAUTY! NO Need to Drive ANYWHERE with this fabulous location in the Renaissance Section of NORTH BEACH! Relax Away Only Steps from the Boardwalk/Beach and Walking
Ventnor City
715 N Surrey Ave
715 North Surrey Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
Yearly Rental available in Ventnor! One bedroom on the first floor, and three bedrooms on the second floor. Tenant is responsible for cutting grass, Landlord will pay only water. All Electric in home.
Ventnor City
605 N Dorset
605 North Dorset Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
Totally renovated rental available from July 15 (2 weeks)to August 31(option of 6 weeks,) half of July at $4000, August for $12,000. This 3 bdrm 2 1/2 bath home has an open floor plan.
Lower Chelsea
3 S Surrey Ave
3 S Surrey Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
August rental 1st floor unit. Beautiful BRAND NEW Condo Available for Rent in Historical St.
Ventnor City
11 S Harvard Ave
11 South Harvard Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
This fantastic and delightful stone tudor home is only a block from the beach and boardwalk with a lovely front porch feature . Perfect for lounging or hosting guests.
Ventnor City
106 N Newport Ave
106 North Newport Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
BEAUTIFUL NEWER CONSTRUCTION HOME AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 1ST THROUGH LABOR DAY!! Beautiful flooring and high ceilings in this spacious open floor plan with dining area and gorgeous kitchen! Multiple decks to enjoy to the sea breezes with BAY VIEWS.
Ventnor City
7103 VENTNOR AVENUE
7103 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
THIS IS $ 3,600 PER WEEK -----NO PETS-------Location, Location, Location, Welcome the beach town of Ventnor. This spacious 4 bedroom/ 3 full bathroom home is 1.
Ventnor City
426 Canterbury Ct
426 Canterbury Ct, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
IMMACULATE!!! August to August 31... Wonderful bright and airy townhouse with spacious rooms. Full sized laundry room, garage for storage and car and fenced in yard. Front porch, deck off master bedroom.
Ventnor City
504 N Harvard Ave
504 N Harvard Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2452 sqft
Just bring your bathing suit and water toys! This modern waterfront oasis boasts a 70' deck, large sunroom, retractable awning and gas grill. Nature provided the breathtaking views and sunsets.
