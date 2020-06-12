/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:31 PM
95 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ventnor City, NJ
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
107 S Baton Rouge Ave
107 South Baton Rouge Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
This large 2 bedroom garden level apartment 4 homes from the beach that offers all the amenities for a wonder summer vacation. Rental includes all the utilities (Gas, Water, Electric , Basic Cable.
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
210 N Surrey Ave
210 North Surrey Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely 2 bedroom 1st floor duplex in Great location, Perfect for year-round living. Close to the beach and bay. Easy access to the ball field, park, and playground in Ventnor Heights. Walking distance to Shopping and Public Transportation.
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
21 S Baton Rouge Ave
21 South Baton Rouge Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
1100 sqft
Great summer rental on a quiet street so close to the beach. this enormous over-sized living room with a sun room provides additional space for over night guests. Great deck space to entertain on those beautiful summer evenings.
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
5 S Newport Ave
5 North Newport Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
BOOK YOUR SUMMER 2020 OR WINTER RENTAL NOW! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath FURNISHED apartment is just a short walk (one and a half blocks) to the gorgeous Ventnor Beaches! Enjoy all the fun this area has to offer, just outside of your own apartment!
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
112 S Little Rock Ave
112 South Little Rock Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Have you ever dreamed of working from home and viewing the ocean and beach at the same time? If so this might be the PERFECT rental for you, location location location We are excited to offer someone the opportunity to rent the 2 bedroom and 2
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
201 N Sacramento Ave
201 North Sacramento Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
AVAILABLE from June 6th to Labor Day - Fully renovated first floor Duplex, It has all what you need, it is the perfect gateway, just relax and enjoy the summer.
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
30 S Richards Ave
30 South Richards Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Perfect rental for your summer vacation JUST 1 BLOCK TO THE BEACH! This charming 2nd floor unit offers a great living space with an outdoor deck to enjoy those summer breezes.
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
101 S Victoria Ave
101 South Victoria Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Unique beach block yearly rental opportunity! Spacious, bright and light second floor (walk up) apartment, with 2 spacious bedrooms both with it's own full bathrooms, big closet spaces, spacious living room and big windows! Fantastic location at
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
6413 Ventnor Ave
6413 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Right in the center of town! Beautifully renovated apartment with large windows, kitchen, and bathroom, and your own washer and dryer in the unit!!
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
6223 Ventnor Ave
6223 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1134 sqft
Unique bi-level apartment, just 2 blocks to the beach and most area stores. New carpet, bedroom and bathroom on each level. Tremendous amount of closet space, plus a storage bin. Perfect for roommates.
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
705 N Oxford Ave
705 N Oxford Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
First floor two bedroom unit .Upgraded Eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space ,washer and dryer . Hardwood Floors . Back porch entrance . Possible June 1st start . Current tenant trying to move out sooner the lease expiration
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
114 N Baltimore Ave
114 North Baltimore Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautifully redone apartment everything is updated. Conveniently located close to beach, shopping, transportation and more! Yearly rental, no pets, no smoking, street parking available.
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
209 N Rosborough Ave Ave
209 North Rosborough Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
August rental. Adorable roomy rancher with front porch. Hardwood and tile flooring Excellent Condition! Back yard area. Easy Breezy enjoy your summer in this inviting rancher...minutes to beach and residential boardwalk.
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
5000 Boardwalk
5000 Boardwalk, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
Spacious (1511 sq ft) clean & bright, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo with large balcony. Fabulous Ocean Views, all utilities & amenities included. Underground parking available for additional fee.
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
103 N Troy Ave
103 North Troy Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Well-maintained 'move-in ready' 2-bedroom apartment - Very spacious w/ open floor plan + spacious rooms. Only 2 blocks from the beach! Convenient to everything.
Results within 1 mile of Ventnor City
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
46 S Windsor Ave
46 South Windsor Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
Bright, clean and centrally located in the Lower Chelsea area of Atlantic City. This unit features a living room,eat in kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a washer/ dryer. The Landlord requires good credit, good income, and excellent housekeeping skills.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
21 W Gilmar Cir
21 West Gilmar Circle, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Gorgeous home in Margate for Summer rent!! Open layout including spacious family room and large dining room perfect for the family! Updated kitchen with countertop seating, tile backsplash and SS appliances plus laundry room! Two beautiful full
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
151 N Annapolis Ave Ave
151 North Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Totally renovated, beautifully decorated Bay front condo with fabulous views of the open bay. Never rented before. Enter into the sun filled living room framing the magnificent outside water views of the bay and deck.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
7701 Atlantic Ave
7701 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
GORGEOUS Manhattan style designer condo just steps from the beach, great restaurants and shopping! This RENOVATED condo is very high style and features a spacious living room, dining room & full modern kitchen with 2 master baths located on
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
3817 Ventnor Ave
3817 Ventnor Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Need more room? This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath unit offers a large living room, large bedrooms, and 2 full baths! Plenty of closet space too! It has a nice balcony overlooking Lower Chelsea and this unit boasts Ocean Views! Conveniently located,
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
5 S Elberon Ave
5 Elberon Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath affordable housing rental two blocks from the new Stockton University! Hardwood floors throughout. Living room could sub as an office or additional bedroom, it has a closet.
Results within 5 miles of Ventnor City
16 Units Available
Landings
800 Falcon Dr, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
A fantastic community near the AC Expressway and Garden State Parkway. Plenty of amenities, including a tennis court, gym, dog park and sauna. Updated interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and extra storage.
Downtown Atlantic City
10 Units Available
Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$955
750 sqft
Welcome to Virginia Arms!
1 Unit Available
66 Tunis Ave. 1st Floor
66 Tunis Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in desirable location! - First Floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment--Ready for Move in! This spacious apartment located in a great location will be ready for move in June 15, 2020! Call (609) 415-2008 today to schedule a
