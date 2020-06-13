291 Apartments for rent in Smithville, NJ

/
smithville
41 Driftwood Ct
41 Driftwood Court, Smithville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$925
Available for showing on Tuesday 6/09/2020 First floor Fox Chase condo. Kitchen overlooks nice sized LR featuring Wood Burning Fireplace. 12x10 Bedroom features large Walk in Closet.
25 WATERVIEW
25 Waterview Drive, Smithville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
MUST SEE 1 BEDROOM AVAILABLE FOR ANNUAL RENT! Completely Renovated 1st Floor 1 BR Condo with all new stainless steel appliances in the custom designed Jenave Kitchen.
33 Mohave Drive
33 Mohave Drive, Smithville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Very nice 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse. Each nice size bedroom has its own bath. Nice eat-in kitchen. Newer carpets and A\C and new tile flooring in entry, powder room and kitchen. Convenient location. Subject to background/credit check.
34 Waterview Dr
34 Waterview Drive, Smithville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Adorable condo in Smithville. Walking distance to the Village! Features eat-in kitchen, spacious living room with fireplace and sliders to patio.
836 E Fishers Creek Road
836 Fishers Creek Rd, Smithville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
853 sqft
WELCOME TO HUNTING RUN IN SMITHVILLE. This immaculate 1 bedroom 1 bath first floor condo features a Brand new kitchen with stainless appliances. The washer and dryer are newer.
50 E Mockingbird Way
50 Mockingbird Way, Smithville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
AWESOME RENTAL OPP! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.
8 Driftwood Ct
8 Driftwood Court, Smithville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
665 sqft
Beautiful 2nd fl condo with cathedral ceilings. If you like natural sunlight then this is the home for you. Home features Newer gas heat. central air. Bedroom w/walk in closet. Kitchen with room for a table. This unit is larger than most.
118 Sussex Pl
118 Sussex Place, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
881 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3rd floor unit that features 2 bedrooms 1 bath. a balcony facing the woods giving you some privacy. Unit is close to shopping and transportation. Tenants must have a 600+ credit score and a good work history to qualify
22 Arapaho
22 Arapaho Place, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Society Hill 3 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condominium. Very nice unit.
166 Colonial Ct Ct
166 Colonial Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 166 Colonial Ct Ct in Atlantic County. View photos, descriptions and more!
52 Cheshire
52 Cheshire Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
It's now the Oaks of Galloway, located off Pitney and Collins. Head back to 52 Cheshire for the best unit in the area.
102 SHAWNEE PLACE
102 Shawnee Place, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED CORNER 2 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS EACH WITH PRIVATE BATH, LIVING ROOM w/ FIREPLACE, DINING ROOM, EAT-IN-KITCHEN, LAUNDRY, PERGO FLOORS. LARGE PRIVATE DECK AND MORE! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.
98 LIBERTY COURT
98 Liberty Court, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 2ND FLOOR WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, PERGO AND TILE FLOORS, GAS HEAT, C/A, BALCONY AND MORE! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!
95 CLUB PLACE
95 Club Place, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 2 BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR CONDOMINIUM. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!
153 Sussex Place
153 Sussex Place, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 BR, 1 BA in The Oaks. second floor, 900 sq ft, laminate and tile flooring, VACANT - LOCK BOX. All Applicants must go through Galloway Real Estate application process.
Landings
800 Falcon Dr, Absecon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,165
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1150 sqft
A fantastic community near the AC Expressway and Garden State Parkway. Plenty of amenities, including a tennis court, gym, dog park and sauna. Updated interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and extra storage.
720 S New Rd Road
720 South New Road, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1104 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 720 S New Rd Road in Absecon. View photos, descriptions and more!
105 W White Horse Pike Pike
105 West White Horse Pike, Pomona, NJ
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful and brand new 1 bedroom, 1 bath, "STOCKTON COTTAGES".
274 W Koch Ave
274 West Koch Avenue, Pomona, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,875
Updated 2 story home with 6 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, full unfinished basement, front porch, large rear yard, off street parking. Close to public transportation, restaurants, shopping and Stockton University. No Pets Allowed.
26 E Church Street
26 E Church St, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
This 1,000 square foot, 3 bed, 1 bath, 1st floor apartment is perfect for you! The quiet and safety of this neighborhood has made it one of Absecon's best kept secrets.
301 W Church St
301 West Church Street, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Property is in excellent condition!! Small two br house on corner lot, with lots of sunshine! Great credit a must, income requirement, and good housekeeping.
150 Bayview Dr
150 Bayview Drive, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Available June 1, 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch, living room with hdwd floors, titled kitchen with granite counter tops, tiled bath, full basement with washer & dryer, fenced in yard.
404 Nectar Avenue
404 South Nectar Avenue, Pomona, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
COLLEGE RENTAL, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, finished basement with 2 additional rooms, newer appliances, washer and dryer, deck, minutes from Stockton University, parking pad with plenty of room, lawn care included in rent.
827 Marlborough ave
827 Marlborough Avenue, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 827 Marlborough ave in Absecon. View photos, descriptions and more!
