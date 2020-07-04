/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:18 PM
66 Luxury Apartments for rent in Ventnor City, NJ
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
22 S South Baton Rouge Ave
22 S Baton Rouge Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
Southside, 1 block to beach, second & third floors, 2 story 4 bedroom, 2 bath. two sundecks, two floors, hard wood floors. New Central Air. Kitchen quartz counter tops, kitchenaid range, new barbecue.outside shower, driveway for unloading only.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
7200 Atlantic Ave
7200 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
AUGUST 1- LABOR DAY! Beachblock seashore home located at the south end of Ventnor (four blocks from Margate) and just steps to the beach and boardwalk! Boasting a traditional design and wonderful ocean views!!! One of the highest elevations on
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5806 VENTNOR Ave
5806 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
HAVE THE BEST OF OUR WONDERFUL JERSEY SHORE BEACH TOWN IN THIS FABULOUS RENOVATED HOME WITH IN-GROUND POOL THAT IS 2 BLOCKS TO BEACH IN THE PRESTIGIOUS ST LEONARD'S TRACT! Meticulously maintained and very spacious, home features an open layout with
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
120 N Cornwall Ave
120 North Cornwall Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
1600 sqft
Super cute and clean 4 Bedroom 2 bath single family house located in the heart of Ventnor located within walking distance to everything. The house is located between Winchester and Monmouth Ave right by the bay. Enjoy the fenced in large front yard.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
103 N Buffalo
103 North Buffalo Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$17,000
1st week in August is rented ( till 8/8) LL will include Labor Day weekend . Modern home with tons of room, 2 living spaces, AC, off street parking and only3.5 blocks to the beach. Icream and resturants just a short walk .
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
107 S Baton Rouge Ave
107 South Baton Rouge Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
This large 2 bedroom garden level apartment 4 homes from the beach that offers all the amenities for a wonder summer vacation. Rental includes all the utilities (Gas, Water, Electric , Basic Cable.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
11 S Derby avenue
11 South Derby Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,500
GRACIOUS AND SPACIOUS!! Sunny side of the street makes this lovely, large porch so enjoyable. St.Leonard's Tract so you have a very deep lot with large rear yard for barbecues. Rear deck and patio. 5 bedroom, 4 baths with 2 zone central air.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
2 N Somerset Ave
2 N Somerset Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$24,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Corner property just 2 blocks to the beach, tennis courts, basketball courts and playground! And also only 1 block from the bay! Sleeps 11. 4 Bedrooms (pull out couch in sunroom) and 4 Full bathrooms (two are en’suite).
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
5103 Winchester Ave
5103 Winchester Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
AMAZING BAY FRONT AUG 1st THRU LABOR DAY RENTAL NEWLY RENOVATED!! The perfect way to spend your summer is at this wonderful home just two blocks to the beach!! This 3-story home features new flooring throughout, gorgeous new kitchen, two new
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
103 S Frankfort Ave
103 South Frankfort Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
LOCATION - LOCATION-LOCATION!! ONLY 5 HOMES THE OCEAN! BEACH BLOCK OLD WORLD CHARM BEAUTY! NO Need to Drive ANYWHERE with this fabulous location in the Renaissance Section of NORTH BEACH! Relax Away Only Steps from the Boardwalk/Beach and Walking
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
605 N Dorset
605 North Dorset Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
Totally renovated rental available from July 15 (2 weeks)to August 31(option of 6 weeks,) half of July at $4000, August for $12,000. This 3 bdrm 2 1/2 bath home has an open floor plan.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
106 N Newport Ave
106 North Newport Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
BEAUTIFUL NEWER CONSTRUCTION HOME AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 1ST THROUGH LABOR DAY!! Beautiful flooring and high ceilings in this spacious open floor plan with dining area and gorgeous kitchen! Multiple decks to enjoy to the sea breezes with BAY VIEWS.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
504 N Harvard Ave
504 N Harvard Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2452 sqft
Just bring your bathing suit and water toys! This modern waterfront oasis boasts a 70' deck, large sunroom, retractable awning and gas grill. Nature provided the breathtaking views and sunsets.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
16 S Somerset Ave
16 South Somerset Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
JUNE Rare find! Simply stunning summer rental in the heart of Ventnor's sought-after St.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
104 S Marion Ave
104 South Marion Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
Fabulous rental! $50,000 from July to mid September, $25,000 for July, or $30,000 for August. Also available for an extended season, if desired. Sleeps a small army, call for details.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
119 S Sacramento Ave
119 South Sacramento Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$60,000
4000 sqft
Direct Ocean Front!....
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
104 N Martindale Ave
104 North Martindale Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
ADORABLE BEACH HOUSE BEING RENOVATED AND READY FOR SUMMER 2020!! AUGUST 1ST THROUGH LABOR DAY!! Cozy sun room greets you when you walk in the door, followed by the living room and a full dining room perfect for entertaining your friends and family
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
105 S Marion Ave
105 South Marion Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
"A Summer to Remember"... Once apart of the Cunard Shipping Estate, this traditional manor home will take your breath away. This 6 BR 5.5 BA beach block home has been completely renovated.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
11 N Victoria Ave
11 North Victoria Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Spend the lazy days of summer enjoying the bay breezes! Watch the boats go by from the sunny front porch. First floor summer rental in a duplex. Just two and half blocks from the beach.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
102 S Marion Ave
102 South Marion Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
9 Bedrooms
$30,000
5000 sqft
This enormous completely renovated 9 BR 9.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
25 S Lafayette Ave 2ND FLOOR
25 South Lafayette Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
COME SEE THIS LARGE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT CLOSE TO BEACH!! Features include new flooring throughout, fireplace and large living area. Located one house off Atlantic Avenue on a fabulous wide street.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
5000 Boardwalk
5000 Boardwalk, Ventnor City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
Spacious (1511 sq ft) clean & bright, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo with large balcony. Fabulous Ocean Views, all utilities & amenities included. Underground parking available for additional fee.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
208 N Suffolk Ave
208 North Suffolk Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1080 sqft
ADORABLE RENTAL!! This fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 Full bath, Cape Cod home, has just been FULLY renovated.. Highlights include open living room and Kitchen concept, LARGE back porch and detached garage/storage.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
135 N Newport Ave
135 North Newport Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
1097 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED FULL SUMMER RENTAL FROM MAY 22-SEPTEMBER 8. Three bedroom, two bath 2-story with bay views from the upstairs deck. Only 4 blocks from the Beach and Boardwalk and walking distance to Restaurants and more.
Similar Pages
Ventnor City 1 BedroomsVentnor City 2 BedroomsVentnor City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVentnor City 3 BedroomsVentnor City Apartments with Balcony
Ventnor City Apartments with GarageVentnor City Apartments with GymVentnor City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVentnor City Apartments with ParkingVentnor City Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJMarlton, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJ
Millville, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJSomers Point, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJPitman, NJAbsecon, NJ