apartments with pool
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:42 AM
45 Apartments for rent in Ventnor City, NJ with pool
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5806 VENTNOR Ave
5806 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
HAVE THE BEST OF OUR WONDERFUL JERSEY SHORE BEACH TOWN IN THIS FABULOUS RENOVATED HOME WITH IN-GROUND POOL THAT IS 2 BLOCKS TO BEACH IN THE PRESTIGIOUS ST LEONARD'S TRACT! Meticulously maintained and very spacious, home features an open layout with
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
111 S Surrey Ave
111 South Surrey Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Enjoy the VIEW! Amazing Ocean front building with pool, walk on the boards and eat at the best restaurants. The convenience of the building doesn't get any better! Beautifully updated unit with dishwasher and laundry on the same floor.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
119 S Sacramento Ave
119 South Sacramento Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$60,000
4000 sqft
Direct Ocean Front!....
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
5000 Boardwalk
5000 Boardwalk, Ventnor City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
Spacious (1511 sq ft) clean & bright, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo with large balcony. Fabulous Ocean Views, all utilities & amenities included. Underground parking available for additional fee.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
236 N Derby
236 N Derby Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2157 sqft
Welcome to the one-of-a-kind double penthouse at Sunset Harbour in Ventnor Heights.
Results within 1 mile of Ventnor City
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
7701 Atlantic Ave
7701 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS Manhattan style designer condo just steps from the beach, great restaurants and shopping! This RENOVATED condo is very high style and features a spacious living room, dining room & full modern kitchen with 2 master baths located on
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
101 S Plaza Place
101 South Plaza Place, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Live in luxury at the shore! Welcome home to the Plaza located on the boardwalk just a short distance to having your toes in the sand or relaxing poolside. Enjoy all of the amenities the Plaza has to offer...
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Chelsea
3501 Boardwalk
3501 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$5,500
Live by the ocean on the boardwalk in Atlantic City. Enjoy the beach, the consinos and everything else Atlantic City has to offer. Just bring your toothbrush and move in.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
101 S. Raleigh
101 South Raleigh Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$7,000
July and August available in this beach front condo by the shore. The views are great and perfect for a summer get away. Social distance on the balcony and inside the condo. Perfect for a couple to get some quiet time.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
7907 Atlantic Ave
7907 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
ADORABLE 1ST FLOOR DUPLEX READY TO HOST YOU THIS SUMMER!!! AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST THRU LABOR DAY!! This pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental comes equipped with a washer/dryer, beach essentials, and a cute back yard with a BBQ grill and shower! Cook
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009
4800 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$34,000
This fabulous OCEAN FRONT CORNER unit located in the beachfront Vassar Square condominiums is the perfect place to spend your summer! The open layout is accented with hardwood and tile floors plus floor to ceiling windows offering panoramic ocean
Results within 5 miles of Ventnor City
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
252 MALLARD LANE
252 Mallard Ln, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
BAYFRONT! BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS THREE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
610 London Ct II Ct
610 Linden Ave, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great condo with open floor plan. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. sliding door off living room to porch. Garage, condo has pool. tenant must fill out a background check and credit check. provide financials
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9400 Atlantic Ave
9400 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean Front Building on the Beach! Exquisite and magnificent, very large completely renovated one bedroom luxury suite. Available Sept. 15, 2020 to May 15, 2021. You have not seen a unit like this with over 50K in custom upgrades.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Longport
111 S 16th Ave
111 S 16th Ave, Longport, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit features 2BD/2BA's with fabulous southern exposure ocean views. Completely renovated with beautiful kitchen and breakfast bar, new baths rooms and wide open layout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
2310 Dolphin Ave
2310 Dolphin Avenue, Northfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Nicely maintained, 1 BR 1 Bath condo in this very desirable 55+ community. This unit is on the 3rd floor and has a nice deck overlooking the woods. Tenant pays electric, gas and cable and sewer reimbursement to owner. Gas cooking and forced air heat.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9600 Atlantic Ave
9600 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$25,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate Aug/Sept/Oct 2020 rental in the 9600 Atlantic! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit features spacious open floor plan with tiled floors and wrap around deck with UNOBSTRUCTED OCEAN VIEWS!! Master bedroom with updated private bath
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Longport
1600 Atlantic Ave
1600 Atlantic Ave, Longport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$15,000
Fantastic beach block condo! Located on the 1st floor of a 2 story building, this lovely unit overlooks the pool. Situated between 16th & 17th Avenues, this Ocean Bay Condominium is an over-sized unit with an open floor plan.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9510 Amherst Ave
9510 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Really nice 1 bedroom unit with 1 bath. Renovated unit with tile floors and many other features. Unit has balcony overlooking the pool area. Unit has Queen size bed in bedroom and Queen size pull out couch in living area.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown Atlantic City
60 N Maine Ave
60 North Maine Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
460 sqft
VERY SAFE BUILDING WITH 24 HOUR SECURITY IN RESIDENTIAL AREA. FANTASTIC LOCATION DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE OCEAN AND BOARDWALK. BEAUTIFUL VIEWS FROM YOUR THIRD FLOOR STUDIO BALCONY.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Monroe Park
914 N Indiana
914 North Indiana Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Semi-detached Rancher. Very clean and updated Granite . each room. Relax on the Front Porch in your Fenced in Yard. Then go in back and set up a Grill and a Pool for the children.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
613 London Court II
613 London Court II, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1956 sqft
Large Townhouse with 1956 sq ft of living space. Three Bedrooms 2.5 Baths, Large Master Bedroom has extended room for Home Office or Work Out Room. Sliders from the Kitchen to a large 6' vinyl fenced patio area.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
207 London Ct
207 London Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
FIRST FLOOR.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
34 Seaview Dr
34 Seaview Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Bayfront living at its absolute best! This gorgeous, newly renovated home has 5 bedrooms and 3.
