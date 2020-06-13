Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:09 PM

52 Apartments for rent in Ventnor City, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ventnor City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
349 Hampshire Dr
349 Hampshire Drive, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Spacious 2 bedroom town home close to Lafayette Avenue school. Open living and dining floor plan , hardwood floors through out, recently painted .Plenty of closet space Living room with sliders leading to a fenced yard and patio.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
11 S Derby avenue
11 South Derby Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,500
GRACIOUS AND SPACIOUS!! Sunny side of the street makes this lovely, large porch so enjoyable. St.Leonard's Tract so you have a very deep lot with large rear yard for barbecues. Rear deck and patio. 5 bedroom, 4 baths with 2 zone central air.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
22 S 22 South Baton Rouge Ave
22 South Baton Rouge Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Southside, 1 block to beach, second & third floors, 2 story 4 bedroom, 2 bath. two sundecks, two floors, hard wood floors. New Central Air. Kitchen quartz counter tops, kitchenaid range, new barbecue.outside shower, driveway for unloading only.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
110 S Vassar Square
110 S Vassar Sq, Ventnor City, NJ
11 Bedrooms
$5,500
Beautiful 11 bedroom, ocean-block home! Known locally as the Vassar Castle, the home is just 20 yards away from the beach and boardwalk! It is about 1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
111 S Dudley Ave
111 South Dudley Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,500
Summer season is close !!! Get ready to relax in this beautifully renovated 1 bedroom condo , Hardwood floors ,Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances , Plantation shutters,Newer & Efficient Air conditioning /Heater wall units in

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
16 S Somerset Ave
16 South Somerset Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
JUNE Rare find! Simply stunning summer rental in the heart of Ventnor's sought-after St.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
104 S Oakland Ave
104 South Oakland Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
OCEANFRONT SUMMER 2019 RENTAL!! This home has been completely renovated and will feature brand new furniture in every room! Beautiful decks, granite countertops, hardwood floors, tiled baths and so much more.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
5123 Ventnor Ave
5123 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1625 sqft
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE STYLE HOME WITH PRIVATE GARAGE AND DECK! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood floors, granite counter-tops in kitchens and bathrooms, GE stainless steel appliances! All this and located 2 blocks from the beach and

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
705 N Oxford Ave
705 N Oxford Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
First floor two bedroom unit .Upgraded Eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space ,washer and dryer . Hardwood Floors . Back porch entrance . Possible June 1st start . Current tenant trying to move out sooner the lease expiration

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
11 N Victoria Ave
11 North Victoria Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Spend the lazy days of summer enjoying the bay breezes! Watch the boats go by from the sunny front porch. First floor summer rental in a duplex. Just two and half blocks from the beach.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
102 S Marion Ave
102 South Marion Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
9 Bedrooms
$30,000
5000 sqft
This enormous completely renovated 9 BR 9.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
327 N Lafayette Ave
327 North Lafayette Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Second floor spacious apartment of true duplex. Excellent layout. Corner location. Full size living room with deck, dining room, eat in kitchen, laundry/utility room 3 Bedrooms 2 baths. Hardwood floors, newer kitchen. Huge backyard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
9 N Weymouth
9 North Weymouth Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Awesome 1st Floor Unit in this house located at 9 N Weymouth Ventnor NJ. Nicely redone for the new tenant. Great hardwoods and carpet. This is a large unit. You have the entire first floor with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hardwood floors and carpets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
6717 Atlantic Ave
6717 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
PENTHOUSE UNIT FOR FULL SUMMER RENTAL! Just one block from the beach and boardwalk, this recently renovated unit features large open kitchen and family room with hardwood floors, two new bathrooms and three ample sized bedrooms! Skylights throughout

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
5901 Ventnor Ave
5901 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$25,000
THIS IS THE PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL AUG 1ST-LD JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH!! COMPLETELY RENOVATED & GORGEOUS!! Can sleep 14+ here! All NEW FURNITURE & TV'S THROUGHOUT TO BE DELIVERED BY MEMORIAL DAY! This 3-story home located in the desirable St.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
1 S Hillside Ave
1 South Hillside Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
Stately Ventnor home close to beach. Hardwood floors throughout. Partially furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Ventnor City

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
17 S Frontenac Ave
17 South Frontenac Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$19,000
SUMMER RENTAL!! Available 7/24-Labor Day!! Only 1 block to the BEACH! Rent this Amazing 4 Bedroom House with Beautiful Hardwood Flooring, Granite Kitchen Counters, Tan Shaker Cabinets and Nicely Updated Bathrooms! Within Walking Distance to All

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
151 N Annapolis Ave Ave
151 North Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Totally renovated, beautifully decorated Bay front condo with fabulous views of the open bay. Never rented before. Enter into the sun filled living room framing the magnificent outside water views of the bay and deck.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
7600 Ventnor Ave
7600 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
Rent this SOUTHSIDE NEWER CONSTRUCTION! August 1, 2020 - September 8, 2020 $35,000. Landlord may consider renting May, June or after Sept 9th for an additional amount.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
118 S Kingston Ave
118 South Kingston Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$4,000
SPECTACULAR BEACH BLOCK HOME JUST STEPS TO THE BOARDWALK!! With PLENTY of room for the whole family, this fantastic 8 bedroom, 4.

1 of 7

Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
5 S Elberon Ave
5 Elberon Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath affordable housing rental two blocks from the new Stockton University! Hardwood floors throughout. Living room could sub as an office or additional bedroom, it has a closet.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
14 E Colmar Cir
14 East Colmar Circle, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2019/2020 WINTER RENTAL STARTING DECEMBER 1ST!! Located in a great neighborhood this 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
11 Chelsea Ct
11 Chelsea Ct, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2115 sqft
Yearly Rental - DIRECT BAY FRONT 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Town home in desirable Chelsea View boasts beautiful direct bay views, and an in-ground pool! Stunning bay sunsets from the spacious living area or decks.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
101 S Bartram
101 South Bartram Place, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$14,000
BEACH BLOCK FULL SUMMER RENTAL!! Enjoy your beautiful summer mornings with a cup of coffee, and take a look at the stars at night on the rear back patio. This garden level apartment is beach block just steps away from the boardwalk.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ventnor City, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ventnor City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

