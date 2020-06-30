18 Apartments for rent in Hammonton, NJ📍
1 of 9
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 23
1 of 19
1 of 29
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 32
1 of 8
1 of 8
1 of 26
1 of 25
1 of 10
1 of 29
1 of 15
1 of 14
Hammonton is fairly wide and spacious, with only about 15,000 people happily contained within its 40-plus square miles of surface area. Situated on the Atlantic Coastal Plain, the place is fairly flat, and it's found right in the middle between Atlantic City and Philadelphia, two of the East Coast's most famous urban dwellings. The town has a decent renter's market, although nearly 70% of housing there consists of detached family homes, which is great if you're looking for rental houses, and not so much if you're on the hunt for apartments for rent. That said, you'll still find that about 25% of all properties in Hammonton are high-rise buildings and apartment complexes, so there's plenty for all tastes.
Hammonton is not the most expensive city in the state, but it's not the cheapest either. If you work in Atlantic City or, more likely, Philadelphia, you're going to face a bit of a commute, but it's certainly doable with the good transport links in both directions. Thankfully, the vacancy rate is decent, with over 7% of places unoccupied, so you shouldn't have to fight tooth and nail to secure your new home against all the other hungry hawks out there looking for a new place to call home. That being said, it's wise to get your things in order before you start looking, so make sure you're ready to go with your proof of income, letters of reference, credit report and whatever else you might need to push things through nice and quickly.
Hammonton isn't New York, so you're not going to be inundated with choices as to which neighborhood to move to. However, just to give you an idea as to what to expect, take a look at the following:
Elwood: The largest neighborhood by area and right up against Wharton State Forest along its northeastern border. Great if you want somewhere to quickly take the dog for a walk without having to meander through town first.
Town Center: Pretty good vacancy rates here (9%), so it's a good shout if you're looking for a place fast, especially rental apartments. Also home to Diamond Blueberry, where you'll be able to get your hands on those delicious berries from the blueberry capital of the world!
Da Costa: Small and compact, with plenty of townhouses for rent, and cut through by the Atlantic City Toll Road, which offers great transport links both east and west. Also home to Dimatteo Vineyards for any wine lovers out there!
Hammonton is known for being wide, open and quiet. I guess somewhere known for its blueberries and vineyards isn't going to offer much in the way of a party lifestyle. Wineries such as Tomasello Winery and Dimatteo Winery are great for those with a more sophisticated palate, while Aloya Bay Bar and Chauncey's Pub are great for a few drinks on a Friday night. Given the openness of the city, locals tend to drive to work, so you'd better get yourself a car if you don't already have one. And if you don't have a dog or don't like the outdoors, well, you'll be missing out, because there's parkland and greenery just about everywhere you look, with Wharton State Forest just on your doorstep!