18 Apartments for rent in Hammonton, NJ

Moving to Hammonton

Hammonton is not the most expensive city in the state, but it's not the cheapest either. If you work in Atlantic City or, more likely, Philadelphia, you're going to face a bit of a commute, but it's certainly doable with the good transport links in both directions. Thankfully, the vacancy rate is decent, with over 7% of places unoccupied, so you shouldn't have to fight tooth and nail to secure your new home against all the other hungry hawks out there looking for a new place to call home. That being said, it's wise to get your things in order before you start looking, so make sure you're ready to go with your proof of income, letters of reference, credit report and whatever else you might need to push things through nice and quickly.