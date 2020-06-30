Apartment List
18 Apartments for rent in Hammonton, NJ

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
317 Bellevue Ave Ave
317 Bellevue Ave, Hammonton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
Wonderful 1 bedroom rental in center of Hammonton. Beautifully remodeled, this rental has a Washer/Dryer in unit and storage area.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
234 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
234 White Horse Pike, Hammonton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1568 sqft
Available 4 bedroom, 1 bath 2 story home. Great school district, Hammonton High School. No Pets, MUST have good credit. Garage is not included in the rental.

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
141 YORKTOWN BOULEVARD
141 Yorktown Boulevard, Hammonton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1318 sqft
Beautifully updated2 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit townhome for lease in Hammonton. Freshly painted with new flooring. Cozy rear yard is perfect for relaxing. Located close to downtown Hammonton's many shops and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Hammonton

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE
2206 Evergreen Drive, Folsom, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1486 sqft
Updated rancher in Folsom. Recently renovated with 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, newer kitchen, open floor plan, full basement, garage, deck, wrap around drive and huge yard. Hardwood floors in common areas, carpet in bedrooms.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE
4509 White Horse Pike, Elwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2420 sqft
This is a charming one story rancher that has been renovated from top to bottom. (December 2014) It is basically a brand new home. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath are spread over a large floor plan.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
769 Route 54
769 Buena-Hammonton Road, Atlantic County, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$3,400
TWO HOUSES - Awesome possibilities exist on 9.9 acres…Large Family? STUDENTS?...Own a business?... Expand Here! ...Broad Zoning!...Horse and kennels too!!!. Too many possibilities to list!!...

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
71 MANITOBA TRAIL
71 Manitoba Trail, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1661 sqft
Owner plans on leaving most of the existing furniture.
Results within 10 miles of Hammonton

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
22 Moore Rd W
22 Moore Road West, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2576 sqft
22 moore - Property Id: 269391 Brand New Renovated Magnificent House, New Kitchen, Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Flooring On The First Floor, Basement Has Vinyl Flooring, Pool Was Completely Redone, Garage Parking.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
15 LENNOX COURT
15 Lennox Court, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
968 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom townhouse with newer carpet and freshly painted. Large rooms with plenty of storage. Tenant responsible for water & sewer payment monthly along with the rent.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
19 ROBIN WAY
19 Robin Way, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available quickly. Situated in the heart of a wooded cul-de-sac sits a traditional 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath center hall colonial with Office, Sun room, 2 car garage and full finished basement.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
207 Philadelphia Ave
207 Philadelphia Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Second floor three bedroom, 1 bath apartment in convenient location near shops, public transportation. On street parking for 11 cars. No pets, no smokers. Tenants pay gas and electric. Lockbox on exterior door and apartment door.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
205 Philadelphia Ave
205 Philadelphia Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Second floor three bedroom, 1 bath apartment in convenient location near shops, public transportation. On street parking. No pets, no smokers. Tenants pay gas, electric and heat. Lock box on exterior door and apartment door.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
102 MATISSE WAY
102 Matisse Way, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COVID-19 REGULATIONS - IF ANYONE IS SICK, PLEASE DO NOT GO INTO PROPERTY. PLEASE USE MASK AND GLOVES.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
6771 Millville Avenue Ave
6771 Millville Road, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
MAYS LANDING ZIP...This oversized house features 3,500 + square feet of living space with a 1,000 square foot walkout basement on 8 acres of private property.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
243 Cincinnati
243 Cincinnati Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Charming 2 bedroom rental in Egg Harbor City. Top Floor. Brand new flooring and kitchen with a connection for a washer and dryer. Quiet street close to transportation and shopping.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
9 FOX SPARROW TURN
9 Fox Sparrow Turn, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2582 sqft
Welcome Home! Lots of room to enjoy with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on a one acre lot in Tabernacle. First floor includes a large living room with a fireplace and skylights which is adjoining an open kitchen and sunroom.

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
10 WAKEFIELD ROAD
10 Wakefield Road, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2530 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home in the Atco section of Winslow Township. This property is well maintained by the original owners.

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
916 VAN GOGH COURT
916 Van Gogh Ct, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1298 sqft
Welcome to Villages of Amberleigh! Only ten years young and has all the upgrades you can imagine. This condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
City GuideHammonton
Hammonton is most famous for being the 'Blueberry Capital of the World', something which the city is particularly proud of. Each year, a festival is held there to celebrate this, known as the Red, White and Blueberry Festival. Another festival -- Mount Carmel's Italian Festival -- has been going since 1875 and is thought to be the longest running festival in the whole country.

Hammonton is fairly wide and spacious, with only about 15,000 people happily contained within its 40-plus square miles of surface area. Situated on the Atlantic Coastal Plain, the place is fairly flat, and it's found right in the middle between Atlantic City and Philadelphia, two of the East Coast's most famous urban dwellings. The town has a decent renter's market, although nearly 70% of housing there consists of detached family homes, which is great if you're looking for rental houses, and not so much if you're on the hunt for apartments for rent. That said, you'll still find that about 25% of all properties in Hammonton are high-rise buildings and apartment complexes, so there's plenty for all tastes.

Moving to Hammonton

Hammonton is not the most expensive city in the state, but it's not the cheapest either. If you work in Atlantic City or, more likely, Philadelphia, you're going to face a bit of a commute, but it's certainly doable with the good transport links in both directions. Thankfully, the vacancy rate is decent, with over 7% of places unoccupied, so you shouldn't have to fight tooth and nail to secure your new home against all the other hungry hawks out there looking for a new place to call home. That being said, it's wise to get your things in order before you start looking, so make sure you're ready to go with your proof of income, letters of reference, credit report and whatever else you might need to push things through nice and quickly.

Neighborhoods in Hammonton

Hammonton isn't New York, so you're not going to be inundated with choices as to which neighborhood to move to. However, just to give you an idea as to what to expect, take a look at the following:

Elwood: The largest neighborhood by area and right up against Wharton State Forest along its northeastern border. Great if you want somewhere to quickly take the dog for a walk without having to meander through town first.

Town Center: Pretty good vacancy rates here (9%), so it's a good shout if you're looking for a place fast, especially rental apartments. Also home to Diamond Blueberry, where you'll be able to get your hands on those delicious berries from the blueberry capital of the world!

Da Costa: Small and compact, with plenty of townhouses for rent, and cut through by the Atlantic City Toll Road, which offers great transport links both east and west. Also home to Dimatteo Vineyards for any wine lovers out there!

Living in Hammonton

Hammonton is known for being wide, open and quiet. I guess somewhere known for its blueberries and vineyards isn't going to offer much in the way of a party lifestyle. Wineries such as Tomasello Winery and Dimatteo Winery are great for those with a more sophisticated palate, while Aloya Bay Bar and Chauncey's Pub are great for a few drinks on a Friday night. Given the openness of the city, locals tend to drive to work, so you'd better get yourself a car if you don't already have one. And if you don't have a dog or don't like the outdoors, well, you'll be missing out, because there's parkland and greenery just about everywhere you look, with Wharton State Forest just on your doorstep!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Hammonton?
The average rent price for Hammonton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,400.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Hammonton?
Some of the colleges located in the Hammonton area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Camden County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Hammonton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hammonton from include Philadelphia, Toms River, Levittown, Trenton, and Camden.

