apartments with washer dryer
105 Apartments for rent in Ventnor City, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 20
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
18 N Rosborough Ave
18 South Rosborough Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous Find ~ 3 bedroom rental in Ventnor, less than 2 blocks from the beach.
1 of 23
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
421 N Lafayette Ave
421 N Lafayette Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1400 sqft
Available to July & Aug . Flexible Dates , Weeks, Prices. Beautifully furnished first floor sprawling condo, just like staying in a house, fenced back yard, plenty of quiet and private outdoor space.
1 of 24
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
7200 Atlantic Ave
7200 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
AUGUST 1- LABOR DAY! Beachblock seashore home located at the south end of Ventnor (four blocks from Margate) and just steps to the beach and boardwalk! Boasting a traditional design and wonderful ocean views!!! One of the highest elevations on
1 of 13
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
108 N Harvard Ave
108 North Harvard Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
SUMMER RENTAL NEAR THE BEACH, BAY, AND ST.
1 of 21
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
9 N Weymouth Ave
9 North Weymouth Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Available Immediately! Spend your summer at the shore, just 2 blocks to the Beach & Boardwalk, this home sits on a one way street lined with trees, within walking distance to Ventnor's North beach section & dining.
1 of 5
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
102 S Jackson Ave
102 Jackson Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
LOVELY BEACHBLOCK LOCATION WITH OCEAN VIEWS!! This 3rd floor unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Spacious new and updated kitchen along with an open living room layout. DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS YEARLY RENTAL!!
1 of 12
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5515 Suffolk Ct
5515 Suffolk Ct, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Welcome to the DREAM BAY!! A well maintained like new YEARLY RENTAL. Featuring a two bedroom, one bath, washer & dryer, and dinning room area. In a great location close to public transportation, ACME, Ventnor Fire house, and MORE!! Parking available.
1 of 25
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5901 Ventnor Ave
5901 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$5,300
WOW!! AMAZING YEARLY RENTAL FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY & JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH!! COMPLETELY RENOVATED & GORGEOUS!! This 3-story home located in the desirable St.
1 of 21
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
16 S Buffalo Ave
16 South Buffalo Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Second floor. Designer kitchen like new, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, center island with counter seating and cherry wood cabinets. Dining area and eat in kitchen. Stack washer and dryer. Tile bath, Jack and Jill.
1 of 25
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5806 VENTNOR Ave
5806 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
HAVE THE BEST OF OUR WONDERFUL JERSEY SHORE BEACH TOWN IN THIS FABULOUS RENOVATED HOME WITH IN-GROUND POOL THAT IS 2 BLOCKS TO BEACH IN THE PRESTIGIOUS ST LEONARD'S TRACT! Meticulously maintained and very spacious, home features an open layout with
1 of 19
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5707 Monmouth Ave
5707 Monmouth Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Inviting cottage by the shore! The property is located just over the bridge in Ventnor Heights, short bike ride & walk to Ventnor's finest beaches, bay and boardwalk.
1 of 21
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
120 N Cornwall Ave
120 North Cornwall Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
1600 sqft
Super cute and clean 4 Bedroom 2 bath single family house located in the heart of Ventnor located within walking distance to everything. The house is located between Winchester and Monmouth Ave right by the bay. Enjoy the fenced in large front yard.
1 of 9
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5515 Wellington Ave
5515 Wellington Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5515 Wellington Ave in Ventnor City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
11 S Derby avenue
11 South Derby Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,500
GRACIOUS AND SPACIOUS!! Sunny side of the street makes this lovely, large porch so enjoyable. St.Leonard's Tract so you have a very deep lot with large rear yard for barbecues. Rear deck and patio. 5 bedroom, 4 baths with 2 zone central air.
1 of 21
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
100 S Richards Ave
100 South Richards Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEACH BLOCK SUMMER RENTAL!! AVAILABLE WEEKLY IN THE MONTH OF JUNE!! Easy living at the shore in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 full bath garden level home.
1 of 24
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
5103 Winchester Ave
5103 Winchester Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
AMAZING BAY FRONT AUG 1st THRU LABOR DAY RENTAL NEWLY RENOVATED!! The perfect way to spend your summer is at this wonderful home just two blocks to the beach!! This 3-story home features new flooring throughout, gorgeous new kitchen, two new
1 of 20
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
605 N Dorset
605 North Dorset Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
Totally renovated rental available from July 15 (2 weeks)to August 31(option of 6 weeks,) half of July at $4000, August for $12,000. This 3 bdrm 2 1/2 bath home has an open floor plan.
1 of 20
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
106 N Newport Ave
106 North Newport Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
BEAUTIFUL NEWER CONSTRUCTION HOME AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 1ST THROUGH LABOR DAY!! Beautiful flooring and high ceilings in this spacious open floor plan with dining area and gorgeous kitchen! Multiple decks to enjoy to the sea breezes with BAY VIEWS.
1 of 16
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
426 Canterbury Ct
426 Canterbury Ct, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
IMMACULATE!!! August to August 31... Wonderful bright and airy townhouse with spacious rooms. Full sized laundry room, garage for storage and car and fenced in yard. Front porch, deck off master bedroom.
1 of 25
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
16 S Somerset Ave
16 South Somerset Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
JUNE Rare find! Simply stunning summer rental in the heart of Ventnor's sought-after St.
1 of 24
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
104 S Oakland Ave
104 South Oakland Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
OCEANFRONT SUMMER 2020 RENTAL!! This home has been completely renovated and will feature brand new furniture in every room! Beautiful decks, granite countertops, hardwood floors, tiled baths and so much more.
1 of 19
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
104 S Marion Ave
104 South Marion Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
Fabulous rental! $50,000 from July to mid September, $25,000 for July, or $30,000 for August. Also available for an extended season, if desired. Sleeps a small army, call for details.
1 of 20
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
104 N Martindale Ave
104 North Martindale Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
ADORABLE BEACH HOUSE BEING RENOVATED AND READY FOR SUMMER 2020!! AUGUST 1ST THROUGH LABOR DAY!! Cozy sun room greets you when you walk in the door, followed by the living room and a full dining room perfect for entertaining your friends and family
1 of 8
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
30 S Richards Ave
30 South Richards Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Perfect rental for your summer vacation JUST 1 BLOCK TO THE BEACH! This charming 2nd floor unit offers a great living space with an outdoor deck to enjoy those summer breezes.
