504 1st Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:58 PM

504 1st Avenue

504 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

504 1st Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Amenities

parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Stunning home available for one-week rental August 1, 2020 through August 8, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 1st Avenue have any available units?
504 1st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Lake, NJ.
Is 504 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
504 1st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 504 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 504 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 504 1st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 504 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 1st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 1st Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 504 1st Avenue has a pool.
Does 504 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 504 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 504 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 1st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
