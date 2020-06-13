Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:00 AM

176 Apartments for rent in Spring Lake, NJ with garage

Spring Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
2121 Edgewood Place
2121 Edgewood Place, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Summer or Yearly tenancy available. Cute 3 BR, 1.5 house on low traffic street. Near beach, school and Spring Lake Parks. Private rear yard. 4 beach badges included. Winter rental $3,100. Full Summer Season rental $40,000.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
400 Jersey Avenue
400 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
AVAILABLE JULY 4TH TO JULY 11TH! Fabulous location in beautiful Spring Lake! A block from the center of town, and walkable to the beach, the train station and the lake! Experience the true feel of Spring Lake in this recently renovated 2 BR ranch

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
208 Jersey Avenue
208 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$10,000
This gracious and updated turn of the century home, perfectly situated in the heart of Spring Lake close to town and 2 blocks to the beach, features 8 BR's, all with private baths. Two master suites, including one on 1st floor with private entrance.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
102 Salem Avenue
102 Salem Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
3116 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL! One block to Beach! Enjoy ocean views and breezes from this 6 bedroom, 4 bath home with updated kitchen, front porch and upper deck, one car attached garage, large deck in private fenced yard for entertaining makes this a great family

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
205 Newark Avenue
205 Newark Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$22,500
FIRST TIME OFFERED.....Extraordinary Summer 2020 rental available September 1 to 15 = $22,500, property features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, ideally located in beautiful Spring Lake, within great proximity to everything that Spring Lake has to offer....

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
408 Tuttle Avenue
408 Tuttle Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
SUMMER RENTAL. Located in the heart of Spring Lake this home is the perfect summer rental. On the north end of town close to downtown, parks and the beach. Offering a TWO WEEK MINIMUM. $6500 a week $2000 security deposit.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
423 Central Avenue
423 Central Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Located in the Villa Park section of Spring Lake this Seasonal Rental is ideal. Equipped with 2 bikes, 5 beach and pool passes and a beach locker. Relax on the back deck while enjoying a view of wreck pond. Gas grill connected directly to a gas line.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
13 Glenwood Place
13 Glenwood Place, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
SUMMER RENTAL Classic Seashore Colonial situated in the North End of Spring Lake. This home features 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths. Brand new hardwood floors throughout. Newly renovated kitchen with Carrara marble countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
413 St Clair Avenue
413 St Clair Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,800
Luxurious rental includes use of 5 pool/beach badges and 2 extra beach badges, plus locker at North End. 3 plasma t.v.'s. No pets, smokers, or use of garage. Weeks still available: July 11-18; July 18-25; July 25-Aug. 1; Aug. 1-8; Aug. 22-29; Aug.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
47 South Boulevard
47 South Boulevard, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Exceptional 7 bedroom, 7.5 bath waterfront custom colonial located at the beautiful north end of Spring Lake. just a few homes away from the beach and short bike ride to downtown.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
111 Atlantic Avenue
111 Atlantic Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
This exquisite custom-built home is just one block to the beach, South End Pavilion & lake and is available for a one-week rental June 27-July 4 (can extend rental through July 6 at prorated rate) or available Aug 22-29.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
12 York Avenue
12 York Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
SUMMER RENTAL!! This fabulous rental is just 4 houses to the pristine Spring Lake beach and offers both ocean and lake views.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
401 Monmouth Avenue
401 Monmouth Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
2168 sqft
Enjoy your SUMMER 2020 vacation in this beautifully furnished 4 BR , 3 1/2 bath home . Gunite pool, convenient to Spring Lake beaches, park , lake , town & train. Impeccably clean and bright home , central ac, designer custom kitchen and baths .

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
10 Monmouth Shire Lane
10 Monmouthshire Lane, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$40,000
Ocean Views!! Enjoy this New Construction summer oasis in Spring Lake! Overlooking the beautiful Spring Lake beach & Lake, this turnkey house is the perfect location for summer walking distance to town and on a cul-de-sac! With 6 bedrooms & 5 Full,

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
216 Ocean Road
216 Ocean Road, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$26,000
Yes you can enjoy a wonderful summer in Sprig Lake! The porch beckons you to enjoy coffee, cocktails and sunsets. Immaculate home filled with warmth and ease. Beach, boardwalk and town are all a stroll away.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
212 Ocean Road
212 Ocean Road, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
BOOK YOUR SUMMER 2020 NOW. Upscale summer rental, fully furnished. . $7500 weekly preferably 2 week minimum for $14,500 Monthly $28,000 for July, $28,000 August. . No disappointment here Waterfront-Lakefront rental 2 blocks from south end beach.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
317 Worthington Avenue
317 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
Enjoy the lovely North End location, just a few blocks to beach.This home features 4 floors of gracious living. Gourmet kitchen with ss appliances, cherry cabinets & granite counter-tops that opens into dining area and living room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
2005 4th Avenue
2005 4th Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
SUMMER RENTAL - ''Home Away From Home'' A beautiful 4 BR, 2.5 bath home with wrap-around porch, 5 blocks from the beach & North End Pool Pavilion. Master suite on the first floor. Gourmet kitchen with an open concept.

1 of 15

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
6 Elizabeth Court
6 Elizabeth Court, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
2600 sqft
What a great porch! Relax at this large comfortable House on quiet cul de sac. Close to beach, tennis courts, park, kids recreation program, library and town. 5 BR, 3.5 baths. Large living room as well as Family room.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Lake

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
66 Linden Court
66 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1224 sqft
SEPTEMBER 1-30th, 2020 available @ 6,000.00 for this month. SUMMER 2020 booked. Meticulously Maintained, beautiful Fairway Mews, fully furnished monthly rental! Golf & Pool on premises. 2 bedroom, 2.

Sea Girt

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
508 Crescent Parkway
508 Crescent Pkwy, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
2828 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL available AUGUST $13K/mo and SEPTEMBER $9K. 5 BEACH BADGES are included. Spacious and open family room, dining area and kitchen is great for entertaining.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
615 Mercer Avenue
615 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
MONTHLY (July & August) $8,000.

Sea Girt

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
703 Boston Boulevard
703 Boston Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
The perfect beach home in Sea Girt! Bright and open this new home is available for 2 weeks 7/31 - 8/14 for $10,000 (possibility of a 3rd week also) This open floor plan home boasts 5 bedrooms, fully finished basement with private bedroom & bath,

Belmar

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
319 12th Avenue
319 12th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Come see this beautiful WINTER RENTAL available 9/15-5/15. Meticulous and inviting, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is ready for you to move in. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, center island, tons of cabinet space and large pantry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Spring Lake, NJ

Spring Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

