2 bedroom apartments
116 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spring Lake, NJ
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
400 Jersey Avenue
400 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
AVAILABLE JULY 4TH TO JULY 11TH! Fabulous location in beautiful Spring Lake! A block from the center of town, and walkable to the beach, the train station and the lake! Experience the true feel of Spring Lake in this recently renovated 2 BR ranch
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
308 Morris Avenue
308 Morris Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful summer rental! Spring Lake downtown location. 3 blocks to beach . Close to restaurants and lovely shopping district. Elegant building .2 bedroom 2 full baths. Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen...Elevator building. Private parking.
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
501 Ludlow Avenue
501 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1000 sqft
Great Summer Rental in beautiful Spring Lake. First floor has screened in porch, kitchen and laundry. Second floor has 2 bedrooms, living room, and bath. One parking spot. Amenities include washer, dryer, internet/cable, outdoor shower, gas grill.
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1212 3rd Avenue
1212 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2BR, 1bath. Just remodeled. New heat, AC, W/D, stove, bath and floors.
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1205 5th Avenue
1205 5th Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Summer Rental Available May 30th - June 27th Close to all things Spring Lake, just a short walk to downtown, the beach,the lake, the train, the library and more. This adorable 2 bedroom, 1.5 Bath cottage awaits you.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Lake
Verified
Spring Lake Heights
6 Units Available
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1050 sqft
Your new apartment at The Manor at Spring Lake is housed in a stunning brick building on verdant community grounds. Enjoy the convenience of an in-home washer and dryer in your Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey, apartment near Whole Foods.
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
615 Mercer Avenue
615 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
MONTHLY (July & August) $8,000.
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
60 Wyckham Road
60 Wyckham Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1394 sqft
Right out of Restoration Hardware, this WINTER RENTAL is available from 9/10/2020 through 5/25/2021! Enjoy the Wyckham Manor lifestyle! The interior finishes are stunning! You'll love the feel of this 2BR 2.
Belmar
1 Unit Available
315 14th Avenue
315 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
Still searching for a summer rental? Here's your chance to scoop up this adorable 2 bed 1 bath renovated home. Less than 3 blocks to the beach! Includes off street parking in the driveway! Kitchen & bath both renovated recently. Laundry on site.
Belmar
1 Unit Available
112 14th Avenue
112 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
660 sqft
Quintessential Belmar bungalow located on a prime beach block available monthly or longer for summer! This nicely furnished home offers a fantastic ocean breeze covered front porch, generous sized living room, freshly painted eat-in kitchen, new
Belmar
1 Unit Available
204 16th Avenue
204 16th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
Summer Rental! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch was recently updated. It is located just over 1 block to the beach and boardwalk. There are 2 bedrooms, a den, an updated bathroom, and new flooring throughout. Enjoy the ocean breezes.
Belmar
1 Unit Available
419 10th Avenue
419 10th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
*NEW TO THE MARKET *Belmar Summer Rental Available Immediately* for June ONLY .Ideal Summer Get away, Perfect for Sun & Relaxation. Clean & Well Appointed! Fully Furnished with Two Generously Sized Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath.
West Belmar
1 Unit Available
1716 Vine Street
1716 Vine Street, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Winter Rental. Beautifully updated ''Beachy'', 2br/1ba ranch home in West Belmar. The spacious eat-in-kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances.
Belmar
1 Unit Available
318 16th Avenue
318 16th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
A must see! Totally redone. Brand new everything: new kitchen, new bathroom, new fixtures, new floors! ANNUAL RENTAL. 2 bedroom on first level of this 2 family home. Basement with washer and dryer.
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
54 Linden Court
54 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
WINTER RENTAL..Newly furnished with a coastal, casual vibe, you'll love the location of this 2 BR, 1.5 Bath town home. This multi-generational golf community is on the cusp of Spring Lake with some of the Shore's most beautiful beaches.
Belmar
1 Unit Available
1202 B Street
1202 B Street, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
JULY RENTAL. This charming cottage is located just two block from the beach. Parking for 2-3 cars, central air, dishwasher, washer, dryer, gas cooking, outside shower, and microwave are included.
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
600 1/2 Mercer Avenue
600 1/2 Mercer Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Enjoy this totally modern 2 Bedroom Summer getaway . Close to all the popular Spring Lake attractions. Walk to town, lake, parks, restaurants & train station. Six blocks to beautiful Spring Lake beaches . This Beach Pad includes 2 beach badges.
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
1822-1822 Parkway
1822 Parkway, Lake Como, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
SUMMER RENTAL**NEWER CONSTRUCTION REAR COTTAGE **2 BEDROOM,1 FULL TILED BATH**KITCHEN WITH SS APPLS.
Belmar
1 Unit Available
516 15th Avenue
516 15th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Summer Monthly or Weekly Rental and ONLY 5 blocks to the beach!! Come and enjoy this great summer rental.
Belmar
1 Unit Available
119 14th Avenue
119 14th Ave, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
Enjoy the summer and make memories so close to the beach, you can hear the roar of the ways. Front porch to relax and begin or finish an awesome day. need more room take both sides of this great two family.
Belmar
1 Unit Available
504 8th Avenue
504 8th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,600
SUMMER RENTAL FULL SEASON 2020! Garage apartment near Silver Lake between the beach and town. Two bedrooms, open living room/dining area/kitchen. Deck and private yard space yard no extra charge.
Belmar
1 Unit Available
107 18th Avenue
107 18th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,500
Cute affordable 2 bedroom apt so close you can hear the roar of the Ocean on a quiet night.
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
10 1st Avenue
10 1st Avenue, Sea Girt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
This is only a WINTER RENTAL...absolutely no summer months are available! Starting SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 ending JUNE 23, 2021 FOR 0NLY 9 MONTHS! Beautifully decorated warm and inviting.
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
2007 Main Street
2007 Main Street, Lake Como, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Make this annual rental your home near the ocean! Located just blocks from Belmar's beautiful beaches to the east and downtown district to the north, this second floor unit offers two bedrooms, a remodeled kitchen that flows into an open dining /
