101 Apartments for rent in Spring Lake, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Spring Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep...

Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
325 Church Street
325 Church Street, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Great Spring Lake Rental - Mint Condition with lovely open floor plan with great flow for entertaining - Renovated with Hardwood Flooring throughout - Outdoor porch room - Beautifully decorated and appointed - Contemporary - Close proximity to

Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
9 Atlantic Avenue
9 Atlantic Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
Luxury ocean block rental available for winter rental from Oct 1, 2020-May 1, 2021. Summer 2020 not available. Built in 2015, this custom home has an open floor plan with 3 level of spacious living.

Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
118 Madison Avenue
118 Madison Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Fabulous summer rental located in the most desirable part of SPRING LAKE! Two blocks from beach and town. Great location to experience all that Spring Lake has to offer! Home offers 7 bedrooms, 5 baths. Plenty of room for two families.

Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
13 Glenwood Place
13 Glenwood Place, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
SUMMER RENTAL Classic Seashore Colonial situated in the North End of Spring Lake. This home features 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths. Brand new hardwood floors throughout. Newly renovated kitchen with Carrara marble countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
303 1st Avenue
303 1st Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2700 sqft
Avail Sept. 2020 for winter or annual. Perfect Rental! Custom finished contemporary colonial just one block to beach and two blocks to S. End Pav.

Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
309 1st Avenue
309 1st Ave, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Summer Rental !! Oceanviews ! One block to the beach ! Perfect beach house,, Pristine 4 bedroom ,2 full baths. Features first floor bedroom with full bath.. .Newer kitchen,Granite countertops.. s/s appliance package.

Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
47 South Boulevard
47 South Boulevard, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Exceptional 7 bedroom, 7.5 bath waterfront custom colonial located at the beautiful north end of Spring Lake. just a few homes away from the beach and short bike ride to downtown.

Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
2203 3rd Avenue
2203 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1676 sqft
Summer Rental! AVAIL 8/29 on . 4 bedroom, 2 bath cape located at the north end of town, 3 blocks to the beach, close to Marucci Park w/ tennis courts & the lovely town of Spring Lake.

Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
209 1st Avenue
209 1st Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
3600 sqft
Fantastic summer rental only 1 block to the beach! 3 levels of upscale yet casual decor for the person who enjoys the best of seaside living! Beautifully designed 5 bedroom home, spacious open floor plan, perfect for entertaining and relaxing.

Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
304 Salem Avenue
304 Salem Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
Comfortable traditional Spring Lake colonial in great location available for annual or multi-year rental. Large LR with fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room and full bath on first floor. (Family room could be large first floor BR.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Lake
Spring Lake Heights
2 Units Available
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,726
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Spring Lake Heights
4 Units Available
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
851 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shenandoah Arms, LLC in Spring Lake Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Spring Lake Heights
6 Units Available
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1050 sqft
Your new apartment at The Manor at Spring Lake is housed in a stunning brick building on verdant community grounds. Enjoy the convenience of an in-home washer and dryer in your Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey, apartment near Whole Foods.
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located less than a mile from beautiful Spring Lake Beach, The Heights at Spring Lake is here to welcome you home. Choose your ideal floor plan from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Spring Lake, New Jersey.
Belmar
3 Units Available
Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,685
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Ocean Harbor Apartments, choose from a wide variety of unique and spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Belmar, New Jersey.

Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
508 Crescent Parkway
508 Crescent Pkwy, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
2828 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL available AUGUST $13K/mo and SEPTEMBER $9K. 5 BEACH BADGES are included. Spacious and open family room, dining area and kitchen is great for entertaining.

Belmar
1 Unit Available
220 13th Avenue
220 13th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1300 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL Charming 4 Bedroom/2 Bath in beautiful Belmar. Gleaming hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer in basement. Absolutely no pets, no smoking. Includes utilities and basic cable.

Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
556 Ocean Road
556 Ocean Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
WOW! So Close to the Beach! Huge yard makes it easy to have guests and still keep a healthy social distance. Fully renovated, first floor 3 bedroom home w/large yard just 5 blocks to beach; a few houses from Spring Lake.

Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
406 Trenton Boulevard
406 Trenton Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL ONLY at $2,200 per month starting on or around September 15th, 2020. Not available as an annual rental. This centrally located charming 4BR/ 2.

Belmar
1 Unit Available
213 8th Avenue
213 8th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Spacious 4 Bedroom Colonial just 2 blocks to the Ocean. Room for a large family with 3 levels of living. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! 3 outdoor porches,outdoor shower and large yard for entertaining.Available for the MONTH OF JULY ONLY!.

Lake Como
1 Unit Available
1600 Highway 71
1600 Main Street, Lake Como, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Great Open floor plan. Large 2 bedroom Annual rental in excellent location. 9 ft ceilings and beautiful newer hardwood floors. (Bedrooms are carpeted) Newer kitchen with dishwasher. Washer/ Dryer hookup $1,900. With washer/dryer $2,100.

Belmar
1 Unit Available
1003 C Street
1003 C Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Completely remodeled Craftsman summer home located three blocks to the beach & close to downtown Belmar. This impeccable home offers central a/c, attractive hardwood floors & is tastefully furnished.

Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
501 Beacon Boulevard
501 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
2037 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL avail 8/19-9/14 for $10,500 or $3K/week. Can be unfurnished or furnished. Enjoy this 4 bedroom 2.5 baths Sea Girt home located on oversized 50 x 200 lot. Home boasts hardwood floors throughout, decorative moldings and built-ins.

Belmar
1 Unit Available
419 11th Avenue
419 Eleventh Ave, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
THIS IS A TWO FAMILY HOME LOCATED 4 BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH AND 2 BLOCKS FROM THE TOWN OF BELMAR,RENTS OUT FOR THE FULL SUMMER BOTH THE TOP AND BOTTOM FLOORS. BOTH UNITS HAVE 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Spring Lake, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Spring Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

