/
/
brielle
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 PM
310 Apartments for rent in Brielle, NJ📍
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
Brielle
2 Units Available
Brandywyne East II
100 Brandywyne E, Brielle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,270
1600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
2070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brandywyne East II in Brielle. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Brielle
1 Unit Available
549 Woodland Avenue
549 Woodland Avenue, Brielle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
966 sqft
**ANNUAL RENTAL** Available immediately. 2 bed/1 bath with large Family Room located in a quiet neghborhood close to downtown Manasquan. 3 off street parking spots. Washer and Dryer included. No pets and no smoking.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Brielle
1 Unit Available
211 Brielle Avenue
211 Brielle Avenue, Brielle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Just in time for your last minute get away to the Jersey Shore! Welcome to your beach home, beautifully restored Victorian with luxurious amenities to make your vacation one to never forget.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Brielle
1 Unit Available
613 Holly Hill Drive
613 Holly Hill Drive, Brielle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2800 sqft
Summer rental in Brielle's desirable country club section. 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Brielle
1 Unit Available
715 Union Avenue
715 Union Avenue, Brielle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(2) Units Remaining! Whalers Quay in Brielle. Located close to Highway 35/34 for quick access, as well as downtown Manasquan and Pt. Pleasant Beach. This unit is a 1-BR stand alone Modular (w/Central A/C) @ ($1,300/mo + Electric/Gas).
1 of 79
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Brielle
1 Unit Available
648 Oceanview Road
648 Oceanview Road, Brielle, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
4800 sqft
Sprawling and expansive, yet charming and classic, this tastefully renovated and finished custom home is nestled away on over a half acre in a quiet neighborhood on one of Brielle's most sought after streets.
1 of 19
Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
Brielle
1 Unit Available
654 Harris Avenue
654 Harris Avenue, Brielle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Fantastic opportunity to live in desirable Brielle with a great school system! The Best of Locations...
Results within 1 mile of Brielle
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
Waterway
1010 Mclaughlin Avenue, Point Pleasant, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
875 sqft
Waterway Court Apartments offers exceptional living spaces in a wooded beachfront setting. Featuring open floor plans and gleaming hardwood floors, your apartment offers well-considered features to accommodate contemporary life.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1555 Harbor Boulevard 26
1555 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 229159 *NO BROKER FEE* *$500 SECURITY DEPOSIT* *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1578 Harbor Boulevard 18
1578 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
824 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY WATERFRONT! - Property Id: 222540 *NO BROKER FEE* *SPECIALS FOR A LIMITED TIME- WAIVED APPLICATION FEE, $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT, NO AMENITY FEE, DISCOUNT PARKING & $1000 1ST MONTH CONCESSION! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
812 Oak Terrace
812 Oak Terrace, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$21,000
Rental July 11- August 1 .5 Bedrooms,3 1/2 bath . A beautiful family home conveniently located in the ''library section'' of Point Pleasant Beach. Stroll downtown to great restaurants for dining, cocktails, and local shopping.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
191 4th Avenue
191 4th Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Perfect beach house rental, Clean and Comfortable. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located just 4 blocks to the beach.There are 2 separate living spaces, central air, large flat screen TV and new appliances.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
262 1st Avenue
262 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Completely renovated, bright & sunny summer retreat located right by the beach in Manasquan! Unit will be nicely furnished, includes one assigned off-street parking space, a large covered porch/balcony overlooking 1st Ave, vaulted/beamed ceilings,
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
267 Beach Front
267 Beachfront, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
BEACHFRONT SUMMER RENTAL! This wonderful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath house has an open kitchen, dining area and family room w/ fireplace. 1st floor master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and attached master bath. Convenient Mud room/laundry room on 1st floor.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
319 Central Avenue
319 Central Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
JULY 2020! Reservations now being accepted . Newly renovated rental is situated just three short blocks from all the beauty and action of Jersey's best beaches and boardwalk, yet removed enough for quiet nights with family and friends.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
397 1st Avenue
397 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1856 sqft
Price reduced for July/August RENTAL at the Jersey Shore. Located few houses from the Manasquan Inlet and Fishermans Cove. This beachy clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom beach house is the 3rd house from the beach at the south end of Manasquan.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
115 Randall Avenue
115 Randall Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
WATERFRONT with 2 boat slips!! JULY rented. June August & Sept $4500 week 2 wk minimum. September 8th to 30 $4000 week ,available so hurry CO has been granted for rental .
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
171 First Avenue
171 1st Ave, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Second floor unit has 2 bedrooms, one bath, a large family room, and a kitchen with gas stove. Most of this unit is carpeted. Entrance to the unit is through an elevated East facing deck. Across the street from the beachfront.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
808 Walnut Avenue
808 Walnut Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$18,750
Airy and open, this Colonial house with Victorian flourishes is optimally located between the Manasquan River and Point Pleasant Beach for maximum relaxation and fun. With 6 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1153 Ridgefield Drive
1153 Ridgefield Drive, Point Pleasant, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Seasonal rental offered at $1,400 a week. Newly renovated cottage-style ranch is the perfect summer retreat. Quiet, east of the canal location bordering Pt. Pleasant Beach.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
216 4th Avenue
216 4th Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Weekly Summer Rental- Available June 6 -27 @$3,500 per week. June 27-Aug 1 @ $4,000 per week, two week minimum. Aug 1 -Sept 7 @ $4,500 per week, 2 week minimum. $1,500 deposit. $175 cleaning fee.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Recently updated and spacious 3/4 BR home with in-ground pool, center island kitchen, hardwood floors, 3 full baths, including one with handicap access, C/A, screened side porch, outdoor shower and rooftop deck. June just rented.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
305 Beachfront
305 Beachfront, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Enjoy the Season with Ocean Views form this three bedroom, two bath second floor apartment. Open concept living with laundry.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
319 Arnold Avenue
319 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Summer/winter rental fully furnished. Family friendly 6 bedroom, 3 bath expanded ranch located in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach. Enjoy all the Jersey shore has to offer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Brielle rentals listed on Apartment List is $5,840.
Some of the colleges located in the Brielle area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brielle from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Jersey City, and Newark.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJ
Somerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJBradley Beach, NJLeisure Village East, NJVista Center, NJOcean Grove, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJ